Left Off World Athletics List, Noah Lyles’ Jamaican Rival Sets Fiery Tone for Fresh Track Season

After blazing a stunning 9.75 seconds at the Silesia Diamond League, Kishane Thompson posted the season’s fastest time. The Jamaican’s silver was impressive. Even though he outran Lyles, it still wasn’t enough. Despite possessing the raw speed to challenge a 200m World champion, Thompson fell short of an automatic spot at the 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championships. Yet, rather than being discouraged, the young sprinter’s hunger for glory has only intensified.

Last year at the Paris Olympics, Noah Lyles narrowly edged out Kishane Thompson in the 100m, claiming gold with a 9.784 finish to Thompson’s 9.789. It was a razor-close race that reminded the world that the Jamaicans are back. This season, Thompson served his revenge, not once, but twice, triumphing at the Silesia Diamond League and again at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. A cold, calculated comeback, yet despite these victories, he surprisingly missed out on the Athlete of the Year and World Athletics Ultimate Championships lists.

Missing out on the Athlete of the Year nomination and the World Athletics Ultimate Championships list hasn’t dampened Thompson’s spirit. In fact, he’s more determined than ever. Sharing a montage of himself powering through pull-ups and bent-over rows in the gym on Instagram, he looked focused and energized. In the caption, he dropped a hint at what’s next: “Success is no accident,” a clear signal of the dominance he’s ready to unleash on the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishane Thompson (@iamkishane_)

That said, why was he not part of the Ultimate Championships? According to the guidelines, athletes who win major gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics or the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo receive an automatic spot in the championships. Additionally, the selection process favors top finishes and world rankings. While Thompson’s results, earning silver medals at both the Paris Olympics and the World Championships, were outstanding, they were not enough to place him in the top tier required for the Ultimate Championships.

The odds may be stacked against him, but that won’t stop Thompson from chasing his next-season miracle. Boasting a 2-0 edge over Noah Lyles this year, he knows he’s ready to challenge Lyles’ dominance. Still, his one lingering regret remains, falling just short of gold at the World Athletics Championships.

Kishane Thompson’s thoughts on his silver medal victory over Noah Lyles

Oblique Seville won gold at the World Athletics Championships, ousting both Kishane Thompson and Noah Lyles. It was a huge victory for him, especially considering his poor performance in the heats. Thompson, on the other hand, having run well all season, fell short when it mattered most. It seems that this silver medal, rather than being a cause for celebration, is becoming a burden for him. “I’m really grateful. I’m really happy that I get to compete with such great competitors, and honestly, it’s like a big question mark that’s daunting to me right now,” said the athlete in his conversation with Inside Lane.

He further added, ” So many new possibilities, so many new outcomes, so many things that I can improve on and just do. Let’s see. I’m not sure. I’m being as honest as possible. I’m proud to always hold my composure and just to believe in myself, you know, and to just know that I have a higher calling in this sport, and I found my place, and I’m going to cement my legacy like no other.”

With silver medals at the Paris Olympics and the World Championships, Kishane Thompson has firmly established himself among the world’s elite. Yet, narrowly missing gold twice has left its sting. Can he finally seize the top spot at the LA 2028 Olympics? Only time will tell.