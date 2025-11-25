Legendary U.S. Olympic Medalist Announces Retirement a Year After Sweden Move: “Lot of Changes Happening”

Facing some of life’s biggest challenges, he endured stress fractures in his right navicular bone, a torn iliacus, calf tears, and persistent Achilles problems. For many, these injuries could have ended any athlete’s career, but not Evan Jager’s. Time and again, he pushed through pain, showing that determination mattered more than obstacles.

Now, at 36, the Rio silver medalist in the 3000 m steeplechase has announced his retirement from professional track and field. Jager’s performances this season hinted at the end, as he struggled to leave a mark at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, placing eighth in the heats. However, on The Running Effect Podcast, he spoke openly and honestly about his decision.

“Yeah, it’s been a long, good career. I’m proud of everything that I did. I have some regrets, I think, as everyone does, but overall I’m super satisfied with how everything went. This past year is the last year of my career, and I’m going to be moving on to different things,” Evan Jager said, before discussing the personal changes that played a big part in this decision.

Much of the timing came from life changes, especially relocating to Sweden with his family.

“I feel good about everything. I think there’s a lot of things that went into the decision. One, moving to Sweden changed things a lot. We moved here a year ago. I did a lot on my own last year, which I guess doesn’t really play a huge role in the decision, but timing-wise there were a lot of changes happening… It was pretty apparent. I think because I’m very happy with how my career went, it made the decision easy,” he explained.

Not only were these adjustments logistical, but they also brought with them a new setting to adapt to. After relocating to Sweden and obtaining permanent residency in February, Evan Jager has been adjusting to the cultural and lifestyle differences while appreciating the stunning scenery of the nation. Despite all of these changes, this Olympian is not giving up running entirely.

Olympic star Evan Jager steps forward into a new role

Sure, Olympic star Evan Jager might be retiring from professional running, but his impact on the steeplechase and American distance running is far from over. His career is filled with achievements, sure to inspire the next generation of distance runners.

The high point of his career came at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he won the silver medal in the 3000m steeplechase after a strong race. A year later, he returned to the global podium at the 2017 World Championships in London with a bronze medal. However, before Rio, on July 4, 2015, he ran 8:00.45 at the Paris Diamond League, breaking the American record and nearly crossing the 8-minute barrier for a personal best.

In fact, that PB has remained the American record for the past ten years (16th on the all-time list) and looks likely to stand tall for the foreseeable future. Kenneth Rooks is the next fastest American man in the event, but his personal best from last year of 8:06.41 is significantly slower.

Not only that, but Evan Jager also boasts 9 of the top 10 fastest times in U.S. history, as per Runner’s World. Over the years, Jager became a seven-time national champion and posted outstanding times on the flat: 3:32.97 for 1500m, 7:35.16 for 3000m, and 13:02.40 for 5000m.

Though in his final major race at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, he finished sixth, his career speaks for itself.

“I’m super excited about the future and, yeah, officially retiring from professional running. Maybe not competitive running, definitely not retiring from running in general, but professional running,” he said, reflecting on his choice. But the story doesn’t end there.

Evan Jager is already taking on a new position in athlete relations with Nomio, a Swedish sports supplement company known for its lactate-reducing broccoli sprout shot. Even though professional running is behind him, competition is very much in his future.