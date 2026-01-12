Major Penalty Handed to 31-Year-Old Athlete Who Reached NYC Marathon Podium Multiple Times

Standing on top of the podium is the dream of every marathon runner. Staying there is the harder part. For Albert Korir, the 31-year-old Kenyan long-distance runner who won the 2021 New York City Marathon in 2:08:22, that’s his reality after he was placed under provisional suspension in a doping case.

Recently, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed that Korir tested positive for CERA (Continuous Erythropoietin Receptor Activator), which is a banned substance that promotes the production of red blood cells.

Increased oxygen in the bloodstream can enhance stamina, a distinct advantage in marathon running, which is why CERA has been on WADA’s list of prohibited substances for years.

Soon after, the AIU announced Korir’s provisional suspension on January 12, 2026. However, officials have not disclosed when or where the positive test occurred, though it is believed to have been either during an out-of-competition test or linked to the 2025 New York City Marathon.

While the investigation continues, Korir is barred from competing. His suspension is provisional and appealable, meaning that his results still stand for now. Only if the suspension becomes a ban will he have his wins cancelled.

In May 2025, he won the Tartan Ottawa International Marathon in 2:08:22, edging out Canada’s Rory Linkletter by just nine seconds. It was Korir’s second Ottawa victory, having previously won in 2019, remarkable considering no Canadian man had won the race in 25 years.

And then, in November, a five-time NYC Marathon podium finisher returned to New York to claim third place at the 2025 NYC Marathon in 2:08:57.

Korir’s personal best of 2:06:57 came at the 2023 New York City Marathon, where he finished third. Over his career, Korir has competed in 20 marathons, winning six times and reaching the podium 15 times. However, his suspension comes amid heightened scrutiny of Kenyan distance running.

Top marathon runners hit by doping scandals

Kenya’s elite distance runners have recently faced a series of high-profile anti-doping challenges that have shaken the country’s running community. Ruth Chepngetich, one of Kenya’s top marathoners and the women’s world record holder, tested positive for a banned substance, hydrochlorothiazide, in a sample collected on March 14, 2025. And later, she received a three-year ban after admitting to anti-doping violations.

Earlier that year, in February 2025, marathon runner Brimin Misoi Kipkorir, who had won a number of races, including the Sydney Marathon and Frankfurt Marathon, was provisionally suspended after a sample collected in November 2024 was found to be positive for EPO and furosemide, which are banned substances.

Similarly, Emmaculate Anyango Achol, one of the fastest women ever at 10km, was provisionally suspended in 2024 after testing positive for testosterone and EPO, substances banned for their blood-boosting effects. But why do doping cases seem so prevalent among Kenyan athletes?

Without a doubt, Kenya has been a powerhouse in marathon. But for a lot of runners, running is an escape from poverty, and that means there is intense pressure to perform.

On September 11, 2025, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) declared the Kenya Anti-Doping Agency non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code. This was after an audit in May 2024 that highlighted a number of gaps in ADAK’s work, amongst them weaknesses in testing, results management, and education of athletes.

WADA’s decision cautioned that if Kenya failed to address these issues within 21 days, ADAK would be subject to harsh sanctions. This included suspension from WADA services, including funding, and participation in global anti-doping programs; Kenyan anti-doping officials’ suspension, and Kenya was banned from hosting and bidding for international events recognized by WADA.

But then, on October 3, 2025, the Kenyan government and the ADAK submitted a corrective action plan containing measures to address the audit findings. And soon, in late October, WADA upgraded Kenya’s status from “non-compliant” to a watch list status as the country had made considerable strides.