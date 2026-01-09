Marathon Legend Eliud Kipchoge Joins Forces With Tech Giant for Unique Purpose

Over a long track and field career, Eliud Kipchoge has been supported by a well-known circle of sponsorships. This includes shoe giant Nike, which provides the Kenyan long-distance runner with his gear, TimeX Capital, which promotes philanthropic efforts, and many more. The list also includes Chinese tech giant Huawei, which has now come up with a new way to collaborate with the track and field star.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by the Maranthon Handbook on Instagram, Huawei’s collaboration with Eliud Kipchoge will make him a direct development partner for its next-generation smartwatch, and it will become the official technology partner of his famed dsm-firmenich Running Team. But the main question here is about the release date of this piece of technology.

For now, neither Huawei nor the runner has confirmed an official date. But the product will definitely be in the consumer market this year. The Chinese brand also mentioned that the input that will be given by Kipchoge will be used to refine pacing tools, recovery and fatigue analysis, physiological tracking, and GPS accuracy. While making the smartwatch, Huawei is also considering collecting feedback from other athletes, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brand has shipped over 200 million wearables globally, and this particular product will aim towards professional athletes and might have an opportunity to become a serious competitor in that market. Indeed, the last time Huawei launched a product aimed at runners was back in 2021 with the WATCH GT Runner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marathon Handbook (@marathon.handbook) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Coming to the more technological side of things, the smartwatch is expected to feature systems like the TruSense health monitoring platform and the Sunflower positioning system, easily increasing the tracking accuracy. In prior tests with over 100 runners, Huawei’s previous product was able to give 97% accurate data for race performance predictions. This new collaboration also comes right after Kipchoge’s major announcement regarding his new mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eliud Kipchoge found a new purpose in his life

For 41-year-old Eliud Kipchoge, long-distance running has earned him almost everything in his life. Two Olympic marathon gold medals and multiple other honors in other distances, like the 5000m and the 3000m, have defined his legacy. But recently, after crossing the finish line at the World Marathon Major in New York City, he already had a new goal in his mind. Which is?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I have dreamed about running the biggest marathon in the world, but I’m about to start my biggest adventure yet — a new dream: seven marathons on all seven continents,” Kipchoge shared on his social media, confirming his new ambition over the internet. But this wouldn’t just be a random marathon with elite athletes coming together. This will be something more than that!

According to his manager, Valentijn Trouw, Kipchoge wants to celebrate the sport with no one other than his supporters. He went beyond, saying, “I will run in Antarctica! I now want to do that extreme thing that can make someone work hard…” Well, he has built his legacy, so there’s nothing left for him to achieve in the sport but to give back to those who have always stood beside him throughout his running career.