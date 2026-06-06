Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Makes Promise After Disappointing Loss to Olympic Champion

In 2025, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won 12 of 13 finals, including triple gold at Worlds—one of the greatest American sprint seasons. However, Rome on Thursday was her first individual 200m of 2026, and it did not go the way she planned.

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This was their first 200m meeting. Alfred, the Olympic 100m champion, faced Jefferson-Wooden, the world 200m champion. Alfred was the one who came through, clocking 21.93 seconds to Jefferson-Wooden’s 22.17. The Olympic champion started slower out of the blocks but took the lead after the first 100 metres and pushed through to the finish, with Anavia Battle third in 22.39 and Britain’s Amy Hunt fourth in 22.52.

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Alfred had been the busier of the two heading into Thursday. She had already run 10.93/21.86 in Austin in late April, while Jefferson-Wooden had not raced individually since outdoor Worlds last September. The rust showed at the start. She was quicker out of the blocks but couldn’t sustain it through the curve.

Alfred, for her part, was measured but honest in victory: “Win is a win. I wanted to go a bit faster, but I will take the win. I am healthy, and that’s important too. I am a lot stronger now than I used to be, and that’s why I could push a bit extra in the second part of the race. I expected the pressure from Melissa.”

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Jefferson-Wooden’s response in the post-race press conference was the part that mattered most for what comes next. She did not make excuses nor hide from the question of what she was capable of.

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“Anything under 11, it’s like I’m just playing,” she said. “But no, really, honestly and truthfully, the 200 indicated that I’m ready to run something really fast. Don’t really have a set number out there, but the main thing has always been for me to execute. And that’s what I’m going to go out there tomorrow to do. And once I execute, I know that whatever time comes up will come, and I’m pretty sure I’ll be happy with it.”

What makes the rivalry between Jefferson-Wooden and Alfred interesting is that neither has fully established dominance over the other. The Saint Lucian struck first when she won an Olympic gold in the 100m at Paris, with the American settling for bronze. However, Jefferson-Wooden responded the following year, beating Alfred at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, then added further Diamond League wins in Silesia and Brussels.

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Rome settled nothing—but it proved both women belonged at the front.

What comes next, and why the race in Stockholm changes everything

Sunday’s Stockholm Diamond League (fifth leg of the 2026 season) marks Jefferson-Wooden’s 100m debut. Alfred has also entered the competition, meaning a rapid rematch on different terms: shorter distance, different surface, and the same two women at the front of the field.

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Imago Credit: IMAGN

Jefferson-Wooden’s press conference language, where she said she’s “ready to run something really fast,” was not vague. And at just 25 years old, with Alfred turning 25 next week, the two are shaping up as the defining sprint rivalry of the rest of the decade, and a dynamic that Rome only deepened. They will meet again at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial Diamond League in Silesia in August. The Brussels final in September will serve as the season’s ultimate reckoning to decide who conquers the year between them.