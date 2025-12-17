brand-logo
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s Award Controversy Sparks Pressure on World Athletics for Possible Change

ByRahul Goutam Hoom

Dec 17, 2025 | 9:07 AM EST

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden's Award Controversy Sparks Pressure on World Athletics for Possible Change

Dec 17, 2025 | 9:07 AM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Following a remarkable season in which she claimed gold in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay at the World Championships in Tokyo, making history as the first American woman to secure the sprint double at a world event, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was notably missing from the finalists for the 2025 World Track Athlete of the Year award.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone claimed the honor of the overall Women’s World Athlete of the Year as she secured the women’s 400m world title at the Tokyo World Championships. This snub, described by Jefferson-Wooden herself as “a slap in the face,” ignited a firestorm of criticism and forced a reckoning within the sport’s governing body.

However, in light of the growing backlash, as reported by Lets Run, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe stated, “It’s a democratic vote, we respect the results. But again, we want to make sure that the voting structure is optimizing our opportunities to promote and celebrate the best of their generation.”

This is a developing report…

