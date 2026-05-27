Mikaela Shiffrin, Athing Mu and Olympians React to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s Baby Shower

For years, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has dominated the track, breaking records in the 400m hurdles and 400m flat. But this week, fellow Olympians flooded social media with reactions that revealed how deeply her journey resonates beyond track. Nearly 4 years after marrying husband Andre Levrone Jr., Sydney is preparing to welcome her first baby girl in July. Now, the track star has shared beautiful moments from her baby shower, surrounded by family, friends, and some of the biggest names in the Olympic world.

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On May 26, McLaughlin-Levrone shared a carousel of intimate moments from the special day on Instagram. In the first picture, McLaughlin-Levrone looked beautiful in a long, flowing peach maternity gown, gently holding her baby bump. Another photo gave fans a closer look at a tiny pair of baby shoes placed carefully among the decorations. While other pictures captured the beautifully decorated baby shower venue.

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One image showed a dining table setup filled with soft pastel floral arrangements in shades of pink, peach, cream, and white. She also shared more detailed glimpses from the event, including beautifully arranged plates, floral decorations, and elegant table settings with a beautifully designed cake. One of the standout pictures featured Sydney and Andre Levrone Jr. as he gently held her baby bump while the couple smiled together ahead of becoming parents for the first time.

Alongside the carousel, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone captioned the post: “A Wildflower is in Bloom 🌸🫶🏽 Baby shower recap 💕🥹 so thankful for the people surrounding us and our baby girl. We couldn’t do it without you.”

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Pregnancy has tested her physically: morning sickness plagued the early months, followed by round ligament pain and pelvic soreness. The things she went through make this celebration all the more meaningful.

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Sydney’s focus is clear: “My number one goal right now is to deliver my daughter healthy, have a healthy baby in July, and then we’ll start working our way back for the Olympics.” As soon as pictures went online, fellow Olympians celebrated this milestone for one of track and field’s biggest stars.

Olympian love floods in as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shares baby shower moments

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s training partner and two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu was also present at the baby shower. Mu, who recently married Russian middle-distance runner Yegor Nikolayev in March, attended the celebration in a white gown and shared her reaction online, writing: “Gorg ✨🤍💐”

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Another familiar face in the reactions was Mikaela Shiffrin, who commented: “❤️❤️” Though from different sports, Mikaela has consistently supported Sydney — including during the Paris Olympics. She openly cheered for McLaughlin-Levrone’s record-breaking run in the 400m hurdles, where McLaughlin-Levrone defended her Olympic title with a world record of 50.37 seconds. After that race, Shiffrin praised her on social media, writing: “Like I said… QUEEN. Literally.”

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Also, Olympian Anna Hall commented on the post, writing: “so excited for you!!! 💓” Even the official LA28 Olympic page also joined in, reacting, “🥹”

These reactions showed how widely loved Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s journey is. But even as she enjoys this moment, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has made her bigger goal clear. She is still planning for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics after becoming a mother.

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She and her husband, Andre Levrone Jr., reportedly planned the timing of their pregnancy carefully so she would still have enough time to prepare for LA28. McLaughlin-Levrone said she wants her daughter to grow freely and try different things in life: “Obviously, we’re going to encourage her to try different sports and different activities, and whatever she’s drawn to.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also added: “But I want her to excel in whatever it is she decides to pursue.” When it comes to her own future, McLaughlin-Levrone has been clear that she is not done with the track. “I’m just excited to have my daughter and see her grow and develop, and for her to see her mom go back to doing what she loves and train at the highest level possible to strive for her dreams.”

Right now, she is focused on motherhood. But LA28 remains the long-term goal quietly shaping her next chapter.