Mikaela Shiffrin Joins Ski Racing World in Farewell to American Legend Retiring After 79 World Cup Podiums

2018 Pyeongchang Olympics marked the first time that the U.S. secured a gold in cross-country skiing, courtesy of Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall. 3 golds and a massive haul of 79 podium finishes later, Jessie Diggins bids adieu to her stellar career and ski board. About those who look up to her, well, they’ve queued up in the comments section of her retirement post to give the legendary skier the flowers that she rightly deserves and that includes the current skiing sensation, Mikaela Shiffrin.

In a collaborative post between Team USA, the Stifel U.S. Ski Team, and Jessie Diggins, the legendary skier announced her retirement, sharing several photos of herself laughing and smiling as she performed her routines. “I hope I’m remembered not just for the pain cave and ability to suffer deeply for a team that I love and a sport I care about so much, but for the joy, sense of fun on snow, heart-on-sleeve racing, deep vulnerability and openness that I’ve brought to everything I do,” she captioned as one final season awaits her.

As she takes one of the biggest decisions of her life, another skiing sensation, Mikaela Shiffrin, took to her X handle to congratulate her on the decision and her retirement, “You’ve taught us all that, with the right combination of passion, sparkle and the ability to be true to yourself, you can move mountains. Can’t wait to cheer for you this season, @jessdiggs ❤️” Well, the skiing sensation is not alone in her endeavor to celebrate the success of Jessie Diggins.

Back when she was just 20 years old, the Afton, Minnesota, native moved to Vermont, making the glorious Stratton Mountains her full-time training home. Since then, Vermont has truly become her second home.

Diggins is the most decorated cross-country skier in U.S. history. Her retirement marks the end of a groundbreaking career that saw her stand toe-to-toe with the traditionally dominant Scandinavian nations. As of 2025, the skiing sensation is ranked as the world’s No. 1 cross-country skier. Over her decades-long career, she has amassed 79 World Cup podium finishes and 29 victories since turning 19. In addition to that, she remains the only non-European athlete to have claimed the overall FIS Crystal Globe.

While Mikaela Shiffrin looks like she has come to terms with Diggins’ announcement, some fans are still wrapping their heads around the thought of not being able to see Diggins take on snow-capped slopes competitively again. Hold your horses – Milano Cortina is still in the cards for Diggins.

Fans react in shock as Jessie Diggins bids adieu to skiing forever

One of the fans couldn’t hold back his emotions as he wrote, “Here comes Diggins✨✨✨ An inspiration to us all, on and off the trails.” And indeed, she has become a genuine role model for the younger generation. In her own website bio, the skiing superstar reflects on the legacy she hopes to leave behind, “Skiing also gives me the most incredible chance to give back to the outdoors community and help inspire the next generation of up-and-coming athletes.”

Another fan admitted he was stunned by the announcement, believing it to be sudden, “Before the last slide, I thought this was an immediate retirement announcement… and I’m like ‘What about the Olympics?’ Thankfully it’s not.“ In truth, Diggins has been preparing for this moment. She is set to begin her final season on November 28 in Ruka and will conclude her journey on the grandest stage of all — the Milano-Cortina Winter Games in February.

A third fan expressed pure admiration, writing, “Great Career/Thanks for the Great Moments/Good Luck for the Final Races///”. Diggins’ impact has been so profound that even traditionally dominant Scandinavian ski communities have openly acknowledged her influence. As one Swedish fan put it, “The ski world will never be the same! I am very sad as a Swede to see Jessie quit doing what she loves! She will be extremly missed!!!”

With her final stretch set for Milano Cortina, the skiing sensation will surely aim to finish in high fashion. Given that, how much do you think she will score in Italy? Share your thoughts in the comments below.