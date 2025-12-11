Mondo Duplantis Ignites Usain Bolt-Like Financial Benefit Post 2026 London Diamond League Announcement

On July 18, 2026, the London Stadium is set to welcome back one of the world’s greatest athletes, pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, who will be making his first appearance in the British capital in eight years. This event is part of his quest for a sixth straight Wanda Diamond League title, but the excitement around his appearance has gone beyond just the sport, creating a buzz that organizers haven’t seen in almost ten years.

Vinco shared on X that when Duplantis announced he would be participating, fans reacted right away with a huge wave of excitement. The week after the news, ticket sales for the Novuna London Athletics Meet skyrocketed by an incredible 1,150%! It’s interesting to see that the most popular tickets were for seats right by the men’s pole vault area. It really shows that fans are eager to catch Duplantis in action with his amazing jumps!

Event Director Cherry Alexander highlighted how significant this surge is, saying, “We’ve not seen since Usain Bolt was competing and shows just how excited UK fans are to see the world’s greatest pole vaulter back in London.” This comparison to Bolt, who was the face of track and field for so long, really shows how things are changing in the sport.

Indeed, the Jamaican has multiple London Diamond League wins, including the notable 100m in 2013 with a season’s best 9.85s. But it seems like Mondo Duplantis is stepping up as the new star that everyone wants to see. One of the most impressive things about him is how he keeps rewriting the record books. Since 2020, he’s broken the pole vault world record 14 times, and just recently, he cleared an amazing 6.30 meters to defend his world title in Tokyo.

His link to the London Stadium brings a personal touch to his return, especially since it was here in 2017 that a 17-year-old Duplantis first stepped onto the senior World Championships stage.

“There’s just something about that place. Every year I see athletes raise their game in the London Diamond League so I’m excited to get out there and use that crowd noise to my advantage. I’ve never won in London, so obviously that’s the main goal,” he said. Interestingly, Duplantis himself has recently spoken about Usain Bolt in a context that frames his own ambitions.

Mondo Duplantis opens up about this unique title

During the kickoff of the new World Athletics Ultimate Championship, Mondo Duplantis was recognized as the first ‘Ultimate Star’, and Usain Bolt received the title of the sport’s first ‘Ultimate Legend’.

Duplantis recognized how important the new format is and, with a grin, hinted at creating his own special legacy, saying, “If I win, I’ll have something that even Usain won’t have. It’s going to be the pinnacle of our season. Every athlete will go into it with pride, because it’s not just about yourself – you’re representing your country, your sport, and what comes next.” Quite a statement it was!

It’s pretty clear that the tidal wave of ticket sales for the London Diamond League shows Duplantis isn’t just owning his event; he’s really capturing the public’s imagination, kind of like the biggest stars in track and field do.