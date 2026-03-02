National Anti-Doping Agency Suspends Track and Field Athlete for a Second Time

World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 – Media Activities 11/09/2025 TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 11 : Illustrative picture showing the Japan National Stadium ahead of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 on September 11, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, 11/09/2025 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xTomasxSiskx

World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 – Media Activities 11/09/2025 TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 11 : Illustrative picture showing the Japan National Stadium ahead of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 on September 11, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, 11/09/2025 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xTomasxSiskx

Doping cases have long cast a shadow over track and field. However, even in a sport known for controversy, the repeated fall of a champion carries particular weight. And the latest update on a Kenyan athlete has shaken the entire athletic world.

As reported by Citius Mag on X, the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) has provisionally suspended the 45-year-old Rita Jeptoo because of the presence of prohibited substance/s S1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS). The action is dated to December 16, 2025.

The name Rita Jeptoo is deeply embedded in the sport, representing both remarkable performance and a stunning fall from grace. Her victory in the Boston and Chicago Marathons in 2013 and 2014 established her as a force, and her 2:18:57 course record in Boston in 2014 cemented her authority.

However, that same year, a sample provided in September during training for the Chicago race tested positive for erythropoietin (EPO), a red-blood-cell-boosting hormone. Initially handed a two-year ban by Athletics Kenya, the case was appealed to the CAS by the IAAF.

In October 2016, CAS delivered a judgment that significantly altered the narrative. The panel found “aggravating circumstances,” doubling the suspension to four years and disqualifying all her results from April 17, 2014, including her Boston and Chicago titles from that year.

Following the track and field athlete’s suspension, which expired in October 2018, Jeptoo returned to competition quietly, far from the major marquee events. She participated in races in 2022 and, at the age of 43, won the Zaragoza Marathon in Spain in April 2024, finishing in 2:38:12.

As of now, Jeptoo has not issued any public statement regarding the provisional suspension. The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya has confirmed she will remain suspended pending a hearing, for which no date has been set. The case adds another chapter to Kenya’s ongoing struggle with doping, a nation that has seen more than 140 athletes suspended since 2017.

However, there have been many similar instances in the sport of track and field.

A common sight in track and field

The pattern of athletes returning from doping bans only to be sanctioned again is a recurring and troubling narrative in track and field. And it is not only confined to Kenyan athletes. Indeed, there are more from the different parts of the globe.

Indian sprinter Dhanalakshmi Sekar serves as a recent example, having been handed an eight-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for the anabolic steroid drostanolone in 2025, just weeks after returning from a previous suspension for metandienone.

The 27-year-old had shown promising form upon her comeback, clocking 11.36 seconds in the 100m at the National Inter-State Championships, the fastest time by an Indian woman in four years, before her second positive test triggered stricter sanctions under World Anti-Doping Agency rules.

Spanish hurdler Josephine Onyia received a two-year ban in 2011 for methylhexanamine. This came after having previously completed a suspension for a double positive for clenbuterol and the same stimulant.

Such cases show that second offences carry severe punishments ranging from longer bans to lifetime suspensions.