National Champion Bids Farewell to Olympics Dream After Announcing Retirement at 32

Guy Learmonth, 32, retired from track after announcing end-of-season exit via Instagram. Four UK Indoors titles. Zero Olympics appearances. Suiting up for the country with the sheer aim of raising the national anthem at the podium is what dreams are made of for them. But for Learmonth, those aspirations failed to materialize to the point of not even participating in the event.

Guy Learmonth, 32, is the athlete in question. An 800m short-track champion at the UK Indoors, Learmonth recently announced that he’s retiring at the end of the season, just two years before the 2028 LA Olympics, via an Instagram post.

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“Well… I don’t really know where to start, other than this has been the most craziest and exhilarating journey I have ever been on,” Learmonth’s caption read. “From running on grass fields at the Borders pro circuit when I was a kid to packed stadiums bigger than I could ever have imagined. I dreamed so big, and I was lucky enough to live out my dream and more.”

“I will be stepping away from the track soon, and closing this incredible chapter of my life, but not before this season is finished,” he added.

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Guy Learmonth’s 2014 silver at UK Indoors launched a career that would yield four national titles. He followed that up with a sixth-place finish at the Commonwealth Games. Learmonth continued his 800m short track dominance in the 2015 UK Indoors as well.

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He won gold in 1:49.00, claiming the UK Indoors title for the first time. He won the title three more times: 2017, 2020, and 2023. Yet despite this success, Learmonth’s moment at the quadrennial games never arrived.

A tormented stretch, hampered by injuries, initially derailed his Olympic dream. During the 2016 Olympic trials, Learmonth sustained a hamstring tear. Meanwhile, for the delayed 2020 Olympics, post-COVID respiratory issues forced him to withdraw from the trials.

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The 2024 Paris event eventually seemed to be Guy Learmonth’s career moment. In fact, he was even motivated to do everything possible to qualify for the event after being left out of the British team for the UK Indoor Championships earlier in the season.

“It really motivated me to think stuff it, I’m doing this,” he said as per The Herald Scotland. “But now, I’ve parked everything and my full focus is on the summer and doing everything I can to qualify for Paris.”

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This motivation didn’t materialize, though. Learmonth finished fourth in Heat 1 of the UK Championships, which ultimately ended his hopes of qualifying for the Olympics. And very few could have imagined that it would be his last shot at an Olympic qualification.

The retirement post was random and surprising, especially because he didn’t specifically mention the reason after all. His abrupt Instagram retirement, without explanation, left a career with untapped potential unfinished. Learmonth might be an example of one of the biggest “What if?” scenarios in the track circuit, especially after his prime years were marred by injuries.

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Yet despite that, Guy Learmonth remains one of the most beloved European athletes.

Fellow Countrymen Rally In to Support Guy Learmonth’s Retirement Post

Guy Learmonth, a fixture in UK track for over a decade, earned respect from peers across the circuit. In 2019, Learmonth even led the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team at the European Indoors.

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And quite naturally, Learmonth’s retirement post after a long career spread like wildfire. Former 1500m world champion Jake Wightman shared his admiration for Learmonth. “Pleasure to share some of it with you, lad 🫡” Wightman wrote.

“🔥🔥 congrats guy!!!! Glad we crossed paths!” stated Olympics gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson. “Been a pleasure meeting you ❤️,” commented Jeremiah Azu.

These comments showcase his peers’ admiration for him. Learmonth might not be one of the most successful athletes from his country. Athletes like Azu or Wightman will earn many accolades for the nation in the future. But very few could boast of the fierce competitive spirit and a zeal for resurgence.

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Learmonth’s final races will close a career defined by resilience against injury and Olympic heartbreak. His last competition was at the Meeting de Strasbourg, where he finished 8th in 1:48.23.