NCAA Medalist Weighs Dual-Sport Future as Transfer Decision Splits Track and Football Fans

Freshman Jelani Watkins is making waves in his first year at Louisiana State University. Instead of being known for football, he’s grabbing attention on the track with an impressive world-class time. The dual-sport athlete snagged third place in the 100 meters at the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships, clocking an impressive 10.10 seconds in the final. This performance really solidified his reputation as one of the most exciting young sprinters in the country.

However, as reported by Track World News, “Dual sport athlete and 100m NCAA Bronze medalist Jelani Watkins has entered the transfer portal. Where will he go?” This announcement has set up a split-screen future for the Texas native.

His football performance on the field at LSU was definitely not very impressive. So, after sitting out his freshman year because of a foot injury and only playing in three games in 2025, his career stats show just two catches for 21 receiving yards. But, you know, his track credentials are top-notch.

Watkins has a personal best of 10.01 seconds in the 100 meters and ran a wind-legal 10.03 this past April, which is the sixth-fastest time in the impressive history of the LSU program.

So, the big question right now is whether he’s going to focus on getting more playing time on the field, chase a professional track career, or maybe even do a bit of both, all shaped by the current landscape of college sports.

The talks surrounding the NCAA star’s future

Fans online are buzzing about Watkins’s portal entry, and it’s clear that his decision has stirred up a lot of mixed feelings. Some fans are quick to highlight the difference in his success across the two sports, with one straightforward remark saying, “In track maybe but not in football. In football for his career he had two 2 catches for 21 yards.”

Another fan expressed their surprise but understanding, writing, “Wow didn’t see that coming, but I can understand for football reasons.”

There’s a lot of chatter going on about how NIL deals will be shaping up and what the future might hold for him. One fan said, “He’s gonna make this decision based off football most likely, NIL will be a major factor. Track will just be a plus. If he goes to a P4 program that values him there’s a chance we don’t see him on the track often.”

This perspective sees track as more of a bonus to his main value as a football prospect, highlighting his unique and marketable speed. There’s a lot of conversation about where he might end up next.

Track legend Justin Gatlin mentioned that “Texas Tech 👀 the preexisting squad with the addition of Jake 🇬🇧 and possibly Tate Taylor would make a legendary team for them. Plus Texas tech football is #4 in the nation and are WR speed friendly.” One fan straightforwardly remarked, “Should focus on track tbh, seen his film and he’s nothing special.”

So, his decision is going to shape not just his own sports path, but it’ll also show how elite athletes who excel in two sports deal with the college scene, where being quick is really valued across the board.