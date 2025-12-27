NCAA Slaps Athlete With Huge Penalty After Finding Major Financial Violations

The restrictions on how much money collegiate athletes may get from the colleges they attend are quite strict. In the current period, sponsors may make NIL deals with athletes. However, the NCAA has severe rules prohibiting players from getting monetary gifts or “improper financial aid” from boosters or local communities, since they are considered a threat to amateurism. Now, due to this rule, the future of one of the best distance runners in the country is in serious dilemma.

According to a report by FloTrack on X, Mohammed Bati, a two-time NCAA Division III cross-country national runner-up and record-setting marathoner for Augsburg University, has been deemed ineligible for competition after accepting around $6,000 raised by his local community to assist with his university expenses. But what was the NCAA’s response to this?

The NCAA has determined that the funds in question constitute a violation, as they do not align with the established guidelines for acceptable branding or sponsorship agreements. As a result, Bati faces the unfortunate prospect of missing out on his final indoor and forthcoming outdoor track seasons, which could bring an untimely end to his illustrious collegiate career.

Bati, who is originally from Ethiopia, arrived in the United States in 2018 without formal education or proficiency in English. Through determination, he taught himself the language, achieved U.S. citizenship, and balanced full-time overnight shifts at an assisted living facility while training at an elite level. His athletic accomplishments are quite remarkable.

A 2:12 marathon debut, four consecutive conference titles, and a second-place finish at the national cross-country championships just last month, where he surpassed his previous school record by 15 seconds in his final collegiate race, breaking his old mark of 23:54.6, established at last year’s Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships. Upon learning of the NCAA’s decision regarding this matter, the runner has conveyed a profound sense of disappointment.

The NCAA runner’s honest thoughts on this decision

In a recent statement, Mohammed Bati expressed the challenging circumstances imposed by the NCAA rule. “Last semester I was struggling with a lot of money. I didn’t want to drop out or stop going to school, and the community around me came together to support me,” he said.

The runner then added, “Sometimes rules don’t see the human behind the story, but I hope one day, things like helping someone won’t be a reason to stop them from doing what they love.”

At this time, it remains unknown whether Augsburg University or Bati will file an appeal against the NCAA’s ruling. The decision will ultimately decide whether one of Division III’s most distinguished runners is afforded a final season or if his collegiate journey concludes not with the tape of a finish line, but rather with the ruling of the NCAA.