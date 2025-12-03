“Never Thought”: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Makes Special Request to Fans After Unexpected Post-Retirement Moment

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has traded the world’s biggest finish lines for a backyard soccer pitch, and the transition has been full of surprises. Proud owner of a staggering 25 medals across the Olympics and World Championships, she steps away from competition as one of the greats. Now, ‘Pocket Rocket’ is sprinting into a brand-new chapter: motherhood. And she’s loving every second of it. Recently, she shared a heart-stealing moment with her son Zyon and their family.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Conquering tracks across the world, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her mark, but now she’s excelling in parenthood. She recently shared an Instagram clip of her son kicking some ball in the backyard with her husband, Jason Pryce, showing off his skills as she cheered him on. As a proud mother, Shelly was seen hyping up Zyon as he shot across the goalpost, writing, “Coach Zyon in full effect! Never thought I’d have another coach, but here we are.”

“Zyon had his first school match yesterday, and he’s back on the pitch tomorrow. Send up some love and prayers for him. I’m excited, but apparently I’m under strict instructions to “not shout” and “don’t talk to him too much. Coach has all of us in training camp. In his words, I’m “lazy” and not working hard enough, so he has me and his daddy doing warm-ups and drills in the yard. I love giving him the space to be himself. Parenting is a trip, but these moments are my joy,” wrote Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the camera panned across the field, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and her husband were seen cheering from the sidelines as they watched Zyon play his first school soccer match. For Shelly-Ann, it was a full-circle moment. The roles had finally reversed; after years of Zyon watching his mother dominate on the track, it was now his turn to make Mama Shelly proud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (@realshellyannfp) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Requesting love and support for the biggest fan in her life, Shelly kept her message direct and heartfelt. As a mother, she knows the importance of showing up for Zyon. In 2023, during a parent–teacher meet, she even lined up for a race against other parents to cheer him on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stepping away from elite competition wasn’t easy for the ‘Pocket Rocket,’ but she’s clear that choosing family is a decision she’s genuinely happy with. So, what’s next for her? Well, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Noah Lyles will make a landing in India next.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be landing in India next

As the Bajaj Pune Marathon makes a return on December 14th, the event is all set to unite elite global sprinters and runners under the theme ‘You Too Can Fly,’ and guess who the brand ambassador of the event sponsored by Bajaj Finserv Ltd is? None other than the track queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and the 200m World Champion Noah Lyles.

“Every finish line opens the door to new possibilities. The Bajaj Pune Marathon reflects that same spirit, bringing people together through purpose, fitness, and belief in what’s possible. I’m honored to join as an ambassador and to celebrate the runners who remind us that we all have the power to rise, to push, and to fly,” said Fraser-Pryce.

After retiring, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has begun her first promotional activity, marking the start of her new phase beyond athletics. This comes as she continues working on recovery efforts in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa, where she has been donating and helping communities across the island. Her consistent involvement has made her a key figure in ensuring support reaches affected areas.