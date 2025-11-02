New York City Marathon 2025: How to Watch, Race Day Weather, Road Closures & Who Won in 2024

The grand finale of the 2025 marathon season is set to unfold in New York City, where every fall, the streets transform into the world’s greatest running stage, painted in the vibrant colors of the TCS New York City Marathon. Each stride through its five iconic boroughs tells a story of endurance, unity, and triumph. This year, anticipation is at an all-time high as Olympic legends Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya and Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands gear up for their long-awaited NYC debuts on Sunday, November 2. With the world watching, here’s your all-in-one guide, from start times and weather forecasts to viewing spots, live coverage, and everything you need to make race day unforgettable.

When is the 2025 New York City Marathon?

Arguably one of the biggest marathons in the world, the TCS New York City Marathon is officially set to take place on November 2, 2025. The race will start at Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island and conclude at the iconic finish line in Central Park, Manhattan. Throughout the course, participants will run across all five boroughs of New York City.

Start Times (ET)

Wheelchair Division (Men’s) – 8:00 a.m.

Wheelchair Division (Women’s) – 8:02 a.m.

Handcycle & select athletes with disabilities – 8:22 a.m.

Elite Women’s Start – 8:35 a.m.

Elite Men’s Start – 9:05 a.m.

Wave 1 Start – 9:10 a.m.

Wave 2 Start – 9:45 a.m.

Wave 3 Start – 10:20 a.m.

Wave 4 Start – 10:45 a.m.

Wave 5 Start – 11:30 a.m.

The New York Marathon has decades of history behind it. Started as a small marathon from Central Park with just 127 runners has now become a global phenomenon featuring over 55,000 participants from 150+ countries. The event remains one of the world’s most prestigious road races.

How can you watch the 2025 New York City Marathon?

Well, for those of you who will not be able to witness the spectacular event from the streets, they will be able to watch it on multiple broadcasting platforms:

In the U.S.:

ESPN2: 8:00 a.m.–11:30 a.m. ET

WABC-TV (Channel 7, New York): 7:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. ET

Spanish coverage: ESPN3 from 8:00 a.m.–11:30 a.m. ET

International Viewers:

Eurosport (Europe, India, Southeast Asia), TSN (Canada), SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa), Fox Sports/Kayo (Australia), SMG Sports (China), SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa), TVE/Tv3 (Spain)

Plus, the official NYRR app offers live streams of professional races and key checkpoints. It doesn’t matter where you are from, be it China, the USA, Canada, or anywhere else, the world’s eyes will once again turn to the Big Apple as 55,000 runners chase the finish line under the golden hues of November.

2025 New York City Marathon weather: What to expect on race day

So, what to expect on the racing day? Well, the first Sunday of November in New York typically brings crisp, runner-friendly conditions, and 2025 looks no different. If we were to talk about the temperature, then as per the forecast, 45-55 °F (7-13 °C). Winds are expected to range between 8–12 mph (13–19 km/h), becoming stronger over bridges, with humidity levels around 60–70% and a 20–30% chance of rain.

According to reports, the mild conditions will benefit elite runners during the competition; however, there are some drawbacks as well, such as the cool air masking thirst, making hydration essential. It should be noted that wind gusts on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and Queensboro Bridge may slow the athletes’ pace. Spectators are advised to dress warmly, especially in the morning. Layering clothing and wearing gloves are highly recommended.

Which roads will be closed during the 2025 New York City Marathon?

As the marathon spans all five boroughs, several roads will be closed to accommodate the runners. On Staten Island, portions of Bay Street, Lily Pond Avenue, and the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will be closed to all vehicles from 7 a.m. to around 3 p.m. In Brooklyn, major closures will include Fourth Avenue, Lafayette Avenue, and Bedford Avenue.

In Queens, Vernon Boulevard, 11th Street, and the approaches to the Pulaski Bridge will be affected. The Bronx will see closures along Willis Avenue and 138th Street. Finally, in Manhattan, First Avenue, Fifth Avenue (from 142nd to 124th Street), and Central Park South will also be closed during the event. Most of the closures begin before 7 a.m. ET, and it will reopen as runners pass. So, a pro advice, rather than cars, use public transportation. The official NYRR route map highlights all course and spectator access points.

Who were the 2024 New York City Marathon winners?

Last year’s performance saw a thrilling finish as well as record-challenging strides. In the Women’s open, Sheila Chepkiru of Kenya clinched the medal with a winning performance, clocking 2:24:35, outpacing her partner and former defending champion Hellen Obiri. In the men’s Dutchman Abdi Nageeye kicked away from Evans Chebet to win the men’s in 2:07:39.

Some athletes with the heart of a lion participated in the wheelchair division as well. In the Men’s Wheelchair race, Daniel Romanchuk of the USA clinched the medal with a phenomenal time of 1:36:31, while Susannah Scaroni, also from the USA, took the Women’s Wheelchair title, clocking 1:48:05. Their performances underscored the global competitiveness and prestige the NYC Marathon continues to command each year.

What should spectators and runners know before the 2025 New York City Marathon?

As we come to the end of it, here are some pieces of advice that might help both spectators and runners alike. For spectators, some of the best viewing spots include Brooklyn’s Fourth Avenue, which will be filled with early-race energy and cheering crowds; First Avenue in Manhattan, where the elites will push through the final miles; and Central Park, where one can witness a dramatic and emotional finish. Elite women typically pass Brooklyn by 9:00 a.m. and the men by 9:30 a.m.

One must know that no drones or oversized bags are allowed. Expect bag checks and controlled access zones around the start and finish areas. Arrive early and follow the authorities for a better understanding of the zones. For runners, the packet pickup will be held at the TCS Marathon Expo, Jacob K. Javits Center, from Thursday to Saturday before race day.

Hydration and aid stations will be available every mile after mile 3, with medical tents starting at mile 7 and beyond. The bag claim area will be located on Central Park West between 69th and 70th Streets, open until 7 p.m. After finishing, runners can proceed to the recovery area and Monday’s “Marathon Pavilion” for medal engraving and official photos.