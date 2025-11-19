Noah Lyles’ Act Comes Under Spotlight as Melissa Jefferson Steps Up to Defend Grand Slam Track

“I said I still like what you’re doing. I’d like to be a part of it, but if I’m not going to financially gain on one side, I have to, market-wise, get value from it,” said Noah Lyles, explaining why he didn’t join Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track. As Lyles had predicted, the GST hit a snag and the 200m sprinting phenom seems far more invested in Alexis Ohanian’s Athlos, even showing up at the Times Square event. Amid all the turmoil surrounding the league, what stands out most is the wave of backlash from athletes, something Melissa Jefferson still can’t wrap her head around.

During her chat with The Track and Field Network, the host admitted he couldn’t understand why the league was facing so much backlash, especially when it dared to try something new – something built entirely for athletes to thrive both financially and in the record books. To drive the point home, he played a clip from Funky Friday featuring Noah Lyles. In it, the 200m world champion asks Cam Newton if he’s ever heard of Grand Slam Track. When Newton replies no, Lyles flashes a sly grin and says, “And that proves my point.”

The point he was referring to is being right about the downfall of Grand Slam Track. The host then asked Melissa what she thought about it, and she disagreed with Noah Lyles and agreed with the host, explaining that Lyles should support it. “I definitely agree with that. Every sport has its stars, right? Everybody—there’s always going to be a top of the food chain. When I say “top of the food chain,” I mean who’s getting their money, which is probably why I feel the way that I do, because I’m literally climbing the food chain.”

She further added, “I have three gold medals now, but even then, it’s looking at something like Grand Slam that came about, and it’s like, “Okay, this is something that could change the sport. If I’m a star in my sport and I want better for my sport, are you scared of being a part of something that might fail? That’s my thing. And maybe that’s where I go wrong, but I’m not afraid to be a part of something that might not work out.”

Grand Slam Track might make a comeback, but the picture still looks incomplete because the outstanding liabilities are just way too much. As per the latest estimates, Michael Johnson owes roughly $11 million to the athletes and $8 million to the vendors. The recent infusion only addresses half of those debts, but much more is yet to be handled. Michael Johnson has time and time again expressed that they would hold an event in the upcoming 2026 but how? Well, Alexis Ohanian might have the solution. Possibly.

Alexis Ohanian might come to the rescue of Grand Slam Track

While having a chat with Rodney Green on the Ready Set Go podcast, the Reddit co-founder was asked whether he would extend a helping hand to Michael Johnson. Finally, while answering the most frequently encountered question, the Tech Mogul expressed, “The premise of the question is interesting.” Ohanian added that if he were in trouble, then he would have made the call directly without any hesitation. When inquired whether he would acquire the drowning league to save it, the answer was one that was expected.

Revisiting his early days in the Reddit office, Ohanian expressed that there were many times when their competitors offered lucrative acquisition deals. However, despite the enticing offer, there was a major conflict. Different organizations have different people and different cultures. When it comes to the GST, he stated, “You’re not just acquiring, you know, the brand or the contracts, whatever the assets that they have at Grand Slam. You’re also bringing in the culture. And you’re bringing in the team. And I don’t know anything. I don’t know anything about the team. I don’t know anything about the culture.”

Ohanian’s Athlos is making waves among athletes for all the right reasons, but the league’s value and what it stands for sets it apart from the GST. Despite the impasse between Michael Johnson and Alexis Ohanian, if the objective is to save what the GST sought out to offer – it’s athletes a platform, one which could monetize what they have to offer – their talent – then Ohanian might not hesitate to resuscitate if it comes down to it.

Will the GST go on as per its planned 2026 schedule, or will debts continue to sink the ship? Share your thoughts with us as a comment.