Noah Lyles Delivers Not Just for Track Fans but for a Bigger Cause in MrBeast’s Viral Challenge

Youtuber MrBeast's Humans vs Robots challenge, Noah Lyles aimed to drive home the point that AI can never supersede humans.

Lyles crossed the finish line effortlessly for two of the three robots pitted against him.

Noah Lyles' participation in MrBeast's ridiculous challenges has fans thoroughly entertained.

For Noah Lyles, challenges are a walk in the park. Ahead of any competition, throw in the word ‘challenge’ and Lyles would never back away. When he does, he doesn’t beat his own drum. Instead, he delivers triumphs built on speed and competitiveness. So when MrBeast’s Humans vs Robots series pitted elite athletes against AI, it was only a matter of time before Lyles stepped in to prove why he is formidable and fast. The verdict?

On November 23, MrBeast cashed in on the ongoing global debate – Can AI really overtake human potential? Lyles, along with a few more acclaimed sports stars, set out to prove that human talent is irreplaceable in MrBeast’s video that comprised 7 Humanity vs Robots challenges. Prior to Lyles, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson defeated his robot opponent in the strength challenge. Following that, former Giants player Eric Sim struck his robotic opponent at 150 miles per hour in a baseball game, taking the score to 2–0. However, robots claimed victory in the next two events: football shooting and basketball, leveling the contest. The robots took another loss in racing, though they redeemed themselves in golf, bringing the score to 3–3.

Thus, Noah Lyles’ point turned out to be the tie-breaker, where he had to race three robots back-to-back in a 50m dash. Race 1 was Lyles vs Unitree G1, a robot so athletic that it can flip and fight. But seconds after the gun went off, it lost against Lyles by a huge margin! Race 2 was between Lyles and Unitree H1, the fastest robot on two legs. This one too bit the dust left behind by Lyles. The third, however, was different. This one was a Black Panther, designed after a cheetah, one that can easily reach speeds of 22 miles per hour with ease.

What’s a competiton without threat? For the first time, Lyles had to work for it. He started the race with a lead, but the robot caught up. Supporters were left clinging onto their seats, but in the end, Lyles had the last word.

Lyles flaunted his gold medal and claimed, “Humanity is saved once again.”

With a 4-3 score, humans defeated the machines. However, MrBeast believes that it’s only a matter of time before robots can overtake human potential.

“One day robots will overtake us, but in 2025, humans still have an edge,” MrBeast reassured.

The 200m world champion had already ended his official season after the Tokyo World Athletics Championships. However, it appears he decided to give the track one final shot before officially calling it a wrap for 2025. This isn’t the first time Lyles has collaborated with MrBeast.

Noah Lyles and his adventures with MrBeast

Noah Lyles first appeared in a MrBeast-related video when he competed against streamer IShowSpeed in a short sprint challenge organized by MrBeast. In that video, the 200m World Champion ran approximately 50 metres, with a $100,000 prize attached to the event. Speed tried his best to outpace Lyles and even had an early edge at the start, but Lyles closed the gap within seconds and won both the race and the prize money. After winning the six-figure prize, Lyles promised to donate the money to charity.

Following that, Lyles appeared again in a MrBeast video, but this time the 200m World Champion raced MrBeast himself, who was sitting in a bathtub (which was actually a battery operated custom built mobile). Lyles won. The YouTuber then appeared in a mobile kayak, but even the kayak lost to Lyles. Then came a race car, which became MrBeast’s bed with MrBeast. Again, Lyles emerged victorious. The video was hilarious in itself, but as per the challenge, MrBeast made his own bed, which he had to sleep in (quite literally).

While this event did not promise any prize money, it established to MrBeast, the content creator, and to everyone out there that Lyles is indeed a formidable opponent. With the tailwind on his side and strength synonymous with his name, Lyles still has a set of laurels left to conquer. But now, he’s giving his speed some rest before the 2026 season gets underway.