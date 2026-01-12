Noah Lyles Draws Attention With Unexpected Training Surprise Weeks Before Professional Track Return

In a few days, on January 24, 2026, Noah Lyles will be thrilled to start his track and field season at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. It has been a while since the reigning Olympic champion ran on track, and when he did, he grabbed not one but three World Championships medals (two golds, one bronze) in Tokyo 2025. And while the fans are excited about his season opener, the 28-year-old caught everyone’s attention with a unique social media clip.

On his Instagram, Noah Lyles posted a video of himself working out, and captioned it: “POV 300m Rep.” Now, this is something that many may not have thought of. Why is the Olympic champion, who always races 100m and 200m, practicing the 300m?

It was nine years ago when the sprinter last raced in the 300m competitively. At the 2017 US Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, a young 19-year-old Lyles in his first professional season clocked an eye-catching 31.87 seconds in the 300m short track. This was a historic achievement for the new kid on the block, too, as he clipped 0.01 off Wallace Spearmon’s world record of 31.88 seconds.

“I definitely felt like I was coming in here ready to run,” a young Lyles said following his performance. “My coach [Lance Brauman] and I have been doing a lot of both endurance and speed work, but truthfully I just felt ready in all my practices, so I was really confident in what I could do.” Well, to date, he carries that confidence inside him.

While it’s not confirmed that the 28-year-old will run the 300m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, this will be an event where Lyles has always delivered his best performances.

Noah Lyles just loves to be at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix almost every season

In 2025, Noah Lyles didn’t begin his track and field season at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. Indeed, unlike 2024, the star sprinter chose the RADD Sports College Invitational, where he raced in the 60m. The results? Well, you can say the reigning 100m Olympic champion didn’t disappoint.

There, he ran a blistering 6.62 seconds to secure victory and was 0.08 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Caleb Dean. It was good practice for Lyles, as he headed straight to the New Balance Grand Prix a week later on February 2nd, 2025.

After arriving in Boston, Lyles obliterated the competition in the heats, and the final 60m was no different. He ran a rapid 6.52 seconds, which kept him 0.05 seconds ahead of Terrence Jones, who crossed the finish line in second place.

After his win, he said, “World Championships is in September, I think there’s a lot of things that I could fill my schedule up with later, in the middle of the season. And by not going to indoor, which is all the way in China, which I’m not trying to take that long of a trip, you know it saves me a lot of time to prepare for that moment.” However, for the 2026 season, his schedule might see changes.

In a few months, the World Indoor Championships will commence in Poland, and this will be the marquee event of the season. So, Lyles, who secured two silver medals in Glasgow 2024, will look forward to converting them to gold this year. And events like the New Balance Grand Prix will set the standard of what his fans could expect from him.