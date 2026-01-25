Noah Lyles Loses the New Balance Race but Makes Promises Track Fans Can’t Ignore

Noah Lyles’ 300m dream in Boston at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix saw a defeat against Jereem Richards. Well, it wasn’t with a huge margin, though, as the American was just 0.01 seconds behind with a time of 32.15 seconds. Lyles was faster than Richards in the final 100m, with a 0.05-second difference in their splits (Lyles ran 11.37, while Richards ran 11.42); the Trinidad and Tobago athlete’s overall pace shone through. However, this hasn’t let Lyles down; he looks forward to the season.

“Jey Uso always comes from the stands to the ring. I said, that. I want that. I want to do that. The only problem was, the announcer didn’t know how to call a name and the music wasn’t loud enough. We’re going to change those next year,” the American said in the post-race interview with FloTrack, pointing out a flaw from the race. But when asked about his schedule for the track and field season, he made a big promise.

“Heavily. Heavily. There might be, of course after indoor, it’s going to be a lot slower. But, once the Diamond League starts picking up, I’ll be there. I’ll be running. You’re going to get your heavy dose of Noah Lyles. I promise you that. And for anybody who wants to race, come get some,” the 28-year-old confirmed. Well, this sets the stage for this 2026 campaign.

If you watched Lyles’ 2024 Glasgow performance, the American runner was able to secure two silver medals in the men’s 60m and 4x400m relay. However, this year in Poland, he will be looking forward to turning those into gold. While it isn’t confirmed yet in which distance he will take part, Lyles is known for competing in multiple events at such a large-scale tournament.

The statement also confirms his status to take part in the Diamond League events later in the season. While the World Indoor Championships will take place in late March, the Diamond League season will kick off in Doha on May 8 and will end its season in Brussels on September 5. For Lyles, those months after the Indoors will be crucial, as he will chase his seventh overall Diamond League title (he has six overall titles, 5 in 200m and 1 in 100m).

So, this defeat at the New Balance Grand Prix in Boston wasn’t a setback but the start of something new. Indeed, apart from promising a thrilling season to his fans, Lyles also sent out an invitation to his fellow athletes.

Noah Lyles isn’t backing off this season

Since the start of 2026, Noah Lyles has been doing whatever is possible for him, as he posted his goals on social media, saying, “2026 Goal: Expect the Unexpected.” He shocked many by running a 300m at the Jimmy Carnes Invitational but also declared that he would run the same distance at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

But before the race, he pitched in an idea, saying, “Shoot, let’s go anywhere and everywhere. Let’s have some fun. Let’s go and do some off events. Let’s get some matchups that you probably haven’t even thought of.” Indeed, the proposal was a direct challenge to his fellow athletes.

“I think the harder thing is convincing other track meets and sometimes other athletes to get in on you with that. But hey, this is my open challenge right now. If you’re an athlete out there, you got an idea for a race, let me know. Reach out to me. Let’s get it done,” he added.

Gathering athletes will surely be a challenge, but it’s not something that is going to stop Lyles from arranging a certain exhibition event. He himself has run in a few, like a 50m dash with IShowSpeed and a 150m race at the 2024 Atlanta City Games. So, when the season continues, only time will tell what the American really has in store for his fans.