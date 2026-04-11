Noah Lyles’ Olympian Wife Gets Emotional About How Track and Field United Them

Coming from a poor community in Jamaica, Junelle Bromfield grew up with a single mother raising her and seven other siblings. She never really saw anything beyond that life, and even the highest she could imagine was “a teacher.” But track and field, which she started in primary school, slowly changed everything for her. And now, years later, that same journey led her to marry Noah Lyles.

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Five days after her wedding to Noah Lyles, Junelle shared a video on Instagram showing moments from their marriage. It was full of joy and celebration, but one part stood out more than anything. In between those smiles and memories, she broke down in tears while looking back at how far life had taken her.

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“Once upon a time, there was a little girl from a small community with big dreams and a whole lot of ambition,” Bromfield said in a cracked voice while wearing a gown from Pantora Bridal, which is reportedly priced between $2,200 and $7,000 – something she could never have imagined wearing in her early life.

She further added, “She (Bromfield) jumped off, travelling the world representing her country, and making her family proud. But never in her wildest dream could she imagine the husband God was about to bless her.” It feels like she is speaking to the child she once was, the one who never knew how far her life would go.

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Junelle grew up in George’s Valley, where her mother, Sandra Farquharson, worked tirelessly to raise eight children alone and protect them from the harshest parts of poverty. As Junelle once said, “So growing up, I would say my mom did a pretty amazing job of not letting us know that we were poor because we all we never went to bed hungry or anything…”

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Simple meals like watery oatmeal were a regular part of life. Junelle even remembered thinking that was just how oatmeal was made, until she was around eight years old and tasted a thicker version for the first time. “This is not how you make oatmeal,” she recalled. That small moment changed how she saw the world and pushed her to dream beyond it.

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Track and field became her path forward. Like many Jamaican athletes, she entered the sport through school competitions and meets. But it was her mother who inspired and motivated her. “She was the only person who showed up to my track meets and everything like…I feel as if the main reason why I did track was not just for me and not to get myself out of my situation, but also to take her out of the situation.”

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But just as her career was rising, her ascent was interrupted by tragedy. In 2021, her mother passed away after battling stage 4 cervical cancer. The loss affected Junelle especially as it came during a crucial phase of her athletic journey at Tokyo 2020. But it was Noah Lyles who became part of her support system, standing beside her through a time that changed everything.

On April 4, 2026, Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles got married at The Conservatory at Blackberry Ridge in Georgia, a luxury venue where weddings can reportedly reach around $16,995 just for the space. For Junelle, the wedding was not just a celebration. It was only possible because of her mother, “My mom used to pray a lot… she would get up at 5 a.m. and she would be praying, and i know that those prayers help me to be where i am.”

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Now, standing as the wife of Noah Lyles, whose net worth is estimated between $4 million and $7 million as of early 2026. While Junelle Bromfield grew emotional looking back at her journey, Lyles was emotional too in a very different way as he watched their story reach its biggest moment.

Noah Lyles gets emotional at his wedding

The love story of Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield began in 2018 when Junelle first reached out to him on Instagram with a simple message: “Do you cook?” Soon, that conversation turned into something more, and later that year, they even met in person. But things did not immediately turn into a relationship. Junelle stepped back at first, as she said, “Let’s just be friends.”

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But then in 2022, everything shifted. Noah reached out again, and this time the timing felt right. From there, their bond grew naturally. And now, after seven years of knowing each other, they finally tied the knot. And in that moment, even the fastest man on the track slowed down emotionally.

During the wedding, Noah Lyles became visibly emotional as Junelle read her vows. He later admitted he knew he would cry. “I already knew I was gonna cry, I just didn’t know when,” he said. “But when Junelle read the title of her vows, I was like, ‘Oh yep, this is the part.’”

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Even seeing Junelle’s hands shivering made him more emotional as he said, “I ended up holding it for her. But I was also crying, so I couldn’t wipe away my own tears. It was a super magical moment.”

Looking back, Noah Lyles said he always felt sure about her. “I always smile because I never had to think to myself if I chose right,” he shared. In the end, the wedding was not just Junelle breaking down over her journey. Noah did too!