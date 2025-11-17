Noah Lyles Shows Appreciation as Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Others Rally Behind Meaningful Initiative

Noah Lyles has been gaining quite some traction through the Lyles Brothers Sports Foundation. ‘Nojo 18’ and his brother, Josephus Lyles, joined hands to empower the youth by focusing on the health and wellness of the community through bringing about awareness of the importance of mental health, college preparation, anti-bullying, among others. As part of the initiative, the Lyles Brothers Sports Foundation organized a Disco Brunch Fundraiser, inviting Jackie Joyner-Kersee as the keynote speaker, which incited heart melting message on Instagram from the Lyles brothers.

The Lyles Brothers Sports Foundation IG page recently shared a few pictures of the guests who appeared at the Mission Inn Resort & Club for the fundraiser. The carousel of pictures began with an image of Noah Lyles and his brother posing on either side of Joyner-Kersee. The next few swipes had pictures of the other celebrities at the Mission Inn Resort & Club. In the caption, the Lyles brothers thanked them all for their presence.

They stated, “Seeing our community gather, connect, and show up with so much love reminded us exactly why we are here. Every conversation, every shared moment, and every bit of support helps us continue empowering youth through physical and mental wellness.” Needless to say, the fundraiser witnessed a hefty donation. However, the exact amount of the funds raised remains undisclosed. But the Lyles family was pretty grateful.

They continued, “We are truly grateful for everyone who donated, contributed, and believed in this mission. Your generosity makes a real impact on the lives of the young people we serve. Thank you for being part of our vision and for helping us continue this work with purpose and heart!”

The fundraiser’s emphasis on community and well-being aligned closely with themes Lyles has championed throughout his career. And Jackie Joyner-Kersee did not let that go unnoticed. Joyner-Kersee herself advocates for her own stance on mental health.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee showers appreciation on Noah Lyles

Joyner-Kersee absolutely loves that about Lyles, the four-time 200m world champion. The former heptathlon and long jump world champion has also stood up against the blunt comments that athletes receive when they talk about mental health. During the Adidas house media session at the 2022 World Championships, she acknowledged that people needed to talk to someone. Even if they had to talk to a sports psychiatrist. And being at the front lines, sharing her stories, she knew how much that could help someone.

Undoubtedly, Joyner-Kersee had her attention on Noah Lyles as he emphasized the mental health struggles at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. Struggling with asthma, ADHD, dyslexia, anxiety, and depression, Lyles knows how important it is to talk about mental health. Hence, Joyner-Kersee was so impressed with the only man to match Usain Bolt’s four back-to-back 200m championship wins.

The former heptathlon athlete said, “I’m telling you, I talk to people that they don’t know how to handle their anxiety and they can be the best in the world in that little moment in that lane, light shining. But you don’t know what they’re dealing with behind closed doors, added. So, I appreciate you [Lyles]. Keep speaking out because that’s not something we talked about, you know, pressure.”

Noah Lyles has come a long way as a beloved champion in the world of track and field. His words often carry the weight of motivation for the young generation. And now, with the fundraiser, he has ensured help for many more young aspirants.