Noah Lyles Surprises Junelle Bromfield With Special Treat After Last Year’s F1 Wish Went Unmet

On November 22 last year, the power couple, Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield, had entered Ferrari’s sacred garage. They shared a very special moment with the legendary team and posed beside the iconic red machine. But while the moment was electric, Bromfield left with one lingering frustration. She never got to take the beast for a spin. Exactly a year later, Lyles has returned and corrected that with flair.

Taking to their shared Instagram handle, noah_junelle, where they document their life outside of track, Noah Lyles surprised Junelle Bromfield by letting her take the wheel of the car of her choice for hours.

“So after Junelle complained for a year [about] how she didn’t get to do the hot lap the last time we went to F1. I found this place,” he said.

The place he referred to was SpeedVegas, a long track where thrill-seekers can live out their supercar fantasies and drive any machine they desire, provided it’s available in their inventory.

According to their website, they offer an elite lineup that includes Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG, Corvette, Lamborghini, Porsche, Lotus, Ford, Acura, and more. Most of these are high-performance sports cars, with prices ranging from $224 to $494 for an unforgettable five-lap driving experience. Throughout the video, Junelle looks like she’s living her absolute dream, bursting with childlike excitement as she wanders around the stunning lineup of machines.

“My name is Junelle, I’m a bad mama jama from Jamaica, and I’m not afraid of no car ride,” declared Junelle moments before hitting the track.

She did enter a Lamborghini Aventador, but the exact car she drove remains a mystery. But one thing was clear, she was having the time of her life. And when Noah Lyles finally asked how it felt, she summed it up perfectly.

“That was exhilarating; it was all gas, no brakes. Definitely coming back,”

Soon after, when it was Noah Lyles’ turn to take the wheel, the 200m world champion looked visibly hesitant. He claimed he was not entering the car, but eventually he hopped on to ride a Ferrari around the track under the night lights. The video wrapped up on a playful note, with Bromfield teasing that the Ferrari might just be Lyles’ next car. Whether in moments of love or flashes of hate, the two have remained inseparable, standing by each other through it all to become a true power couple. And recently, they marked a new chapter together by getting baptized.

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield get baptized together

Back in September, after the World Athletics Championship, Noah Lyles took to his Instagram handle to share an emotional moment that quickly won the praise from the fans, friends, and loved ones alike. The 200m World Champion appeared alongside his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield. Why? The couple announced that they had been baptized in the name of Christ. In the video, Lyles references Joshua 24:15, writing.

“But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve. But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord,” he said.

Lyles has always been drawn to the teachings of spirituality. The athlete, during his childhood, was raised in a deeply faith-oriented setting. After capturing the 100m gold medal at the Paris Olympics, the athlete was in conversation with Premier Christian Radio, where he credited his success to the divine guidance of the kings of the kings.

“I had to find my own journey with God, and a lot of that came through track because there were a lot of times where I thought I didn’t know if I could do this,” he said.

Baptizing himself after his 200m success showcases that the athlete’s faith in the Lord has been renewed and is stronger than ever. With the World Ultimate Championship coming up, will Noah Lyles’ faith help him once again get ahead of his competition?