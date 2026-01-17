Noah Lyles Wins Season Opener, but Track & Field Fans Focus on a Different Detail

As an Olympic gold medalist, an 8x world champion with frequent comparisons to Usain Bolt, you’d assume Noah Lyles speed could never be in doubt. However, despite all his titles, he has never been absolved of doubts. And that’s exactly what fans were talking about on January 16.

Noah Lyles opened his 2026 season at the Jimmy Carnes Invitational at Celebration Pointe. But he did not run in the 60m, 100m, or 200m like everyone expected. Instead, he lined up for the 300m. Running out of heat one, Lyles posted the fastest time across all five heats, clocking 32.60 seconds. That was just 0.02 seconds shy of the facility record of 32.58, set in 2023 by Bahamian sprinter Steven Gardiner.

Interestingly, this was his first indoor 300m since 2017, when he ran a world-best and American record of 31.87 seconds in Albuquerque, New Mexico. And now, while the 32.60 s was a very good start to the season, it needs to be emphasized that this meet, although officially timed and documented, is not a World Athletics-approved event.

However, in the race, Ace Malone finished second overall, and George Franks took third place overall with 32.88 seconds after winning heat three. But history was almost created by Lyles. However, despite the win, fans weren’t fully satisfied with Lyles’ performance.

Fans question Noah Lyles’ form despite strong season opener

Even though Noah Lyles ran a record‑close 32.60 s in the 300 m at the Jimmy Carnes Invitational, fans weren’t fully satisfied with his performance. Some observers commented on social media, with one fan saying, “More muscle, less speed?? Or did he really just tone up?? Idk if I’m trippin or not!” Another asked, “Is that fast?”

The reason for this scrutiny is simple: Lyles isn’t just any sprinter. He has been ranked as one of the fastest athletes in the world and presently stands at #1 in Men’s 200 m and #4 in Men’s 100 m. His achievements include 100m Olympic gold from the 2024 Paris Games, outpacing Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by a mere five thousandths – establishing him as the first American Olympic 100 m victor since 2004.

He has also won the World Championship medals in the 100m, 200m, and relays. In 2023, Lyles pulled a rare sprint treble at the World Athletics Championships, claiming gold medals in the 100 m, 200 m, and 4×100 m relay – the first man to do so since Usain Bolt. He went on to earn more world titles in 2025, in the 200 m and 4×100 m relay, and a bronze in the 100 m in Tokyo.

With that being said, fans expected something more explosive and hopefully ones that were record-breaking. Lyles got off to a good start, but towards the finish felt a bit slow, which in turn raised questions about his form. But let’s not forget, Lyles is a short sprint specialist, and holding max speed for a duration over longer sprint distances, like 300m, is difficult even for an Olympic champion.

Another fan added, “@kwarholm run 32,67 in the same distance with hurdles !!! 😮” referencing Karsten Warholm, the Norwegian hurdler who set a world‑best 32.67 s in the 300 m hurdles at the Oslo Diamond League in June 2025. He ran that race against elite athletes like Rai Benjamin and Alison dos Santos, and his mark was the fastest ever recorded for that event.

This comparison makes some fans feel Lyles’ 32.60 s didn’t look overwhelmingly dominant, even though it was a strong time. One more added, “Man he has gained some muscle. I truly hope that doesn’t hinder his speed!” Another added, “Im faster than him lil😂”

Sure, the Jimmy Carnes Invitational was a major collegiate competition that included collegiate and open runners, like Ace Malone and George Franks, athletes who are strong at the national level but not professional world-class sprinters on the level of Lyles himself. Fans, of course, expected him to look dominant and explosive, which is standard for an Olympic gold medalist even if the opposition isn’t elite!

However, the meet was early in the season, and Lyles has much more to prove yet. Looking ahead, Lyles is scheduled to race at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston. And there he will compete in the men’s 300 m against world-class sprinters like Jereem Richards, Trayvon Bromell, and Vernon Norwood.

And yes, that event is part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour, so of course, the competition will be more competitive than what he faced at the Jimmy Carnes Invitational. Fans will get another chance to see whether Lyles’ form has sharpened and whether he can deliver the dominant performance expected of him.