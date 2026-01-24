Olympic Champion Cole Hocker Delivers Bold Message to Competitors After Shattering 11-Year Record on American Soil

Olympic champion Cole Hocker started his 2026 indoor season with a bang. At the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, Virginia, the 24-year-old American shattered Bernard Lagat’s 11-year-old American indoor record for 2000m. He ran a blistering time of 4:52.92, overcoming the old record time of 4:54.74. Apart from his rapid 27.96 final split, the track world’s attention turned towards his latest bold statement.

On his Instagram story, following this performance, Hocker made his ambitions clear with just two words, saying, “Millrose tuneup.” This social media post came with him reposting his picture from the Hokie Invitational, where he sits alongside his new American record in the 2000m. And this message is quite simple.

This is a developing report…