Olympic Champion Letsile Tebogo Earns Major Recognition From AS Monaco Soccer Phenom After Intense On-Field Clash

Letsile Tebogo shocked the world last year, becoming the first African man to win Olympic gold in the 200m after stunning favorites Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek. Critics silenced, legacy begun. But 2025 hit differently; a disqualification in the 100m final and a fourth-place finish in the 200m at the World Championships brought turbulence to his season’s end. Yet, Tebogo isn’t dwelling on setbacks. He’s already turning the page, recently earning a unique honor from AS Monaca.

His 19.46 in Paris wasn’t just gold – it was an African record and the fifth-fastest 200m ever, delivering Botswana’s first Olympic title in any sport and turning him into a national hero overnight.

What are we talking about? Well, recently, AS Monaco’s official Instagram handle, alongside Letsile Tebogo and World Athletics, shared a montage showcasing the Paris Olympics 200m gold medalist visiting the AS Monaco Performance Center in La Turbie, France. During his visit, Tebogo enjoyed a short running session with U17 player Diapson Gomis. And what was the running session like? Of course, it was friendly but chaotic.

The 200m Olympic champion promised to go easy on the young soccer star, “Just relax, tell him to relax.” But once the race began, Tebogo couldn’t help himself. He pushed his nitrox pedal just enough to leave the youngster behind, though anyone watching could tell the Olympic sensation never came close to using his full potential. “It’s ok, he is faster, he needs more practice,” said the Olympic champion after the race.

The 16-year-old soccer player was completely flabbergasted by Letsile Tebogo’s performance. Still, he was grateful for the rare opportunity to run alongside the Olympic champion. “Big honour racing him, I have seen what he’s done. Nothing but good stuff.” Soon after, the duo switched gears and played a bit of soccer, where the young star showcased his dribbling skills before Tebogo left the stadium. And that’s not all, he nearly had a scary experience in Monaco.

Letsile Tebogo offers support to Emmanuel Wanyonyi after a scary experience

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, the 800m Olympic champion, may not hesitate to line up against the most seasoned competitors, but here’s the twist: there are a few things that genuinely scare him. Despite those fears, the Kenyan star produced a season to remember. After crowning himself World Champion in Tokyo in the 800m, he added yet another accolade to his growing legacy, being named the World Athletics Track Athlete of the Year, edging out American sprint icon Noah Lyles for the honor.

However, what scares him? Well, maybe a short ride in a helicopter. The 800m world and Olympic champion was deathly afraid of the flight. “Relax man,” Letsile Tebogo had to calm him down as he trembled at the helipad just before boarding the chopper, as seen from a video posted on social media by World Athletics. “This is me and it is my first time to ride a helicopter,” Wanyonyi mumbled amid laughter from Tebogo and those around.

“Are you scared,” a lady could be heard asking the Kenyan ace, to which he responded, “Yes, I am scared.” Well, despite being afraid of the helicopter, he still boarded it and had one hell of an experience. With such an amazing season behind him, the Kenyan certainly deserves his moment of tranquility.