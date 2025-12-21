Olympic Champion Quincy Wilson Opens Indoor Season With Statement Run After Long Layoff

Quincy Wilson was in the headlines last month for his much-awaited college decision. After choosing the University of Maryland, he still awaits graduation to don the university colors on the track. But in the meantime, Wilson is back for his senior year at Bullis High, and his season opener featured a stunning run in the Bullis tracksuit that has seen him shatter some historic marks in the past!

On December 20, 2025, at the Jim Mitchell Invitational, Quincy Wilson staged a show the track world wouldn’t forget anytime soon. He opened his season with the 55m prelims, where he exploded out of the blocks and crossed the finish line in 6.34s, setting a new personal best. Although he skipped the finals in this distance, Wilson showed up for the 500m later. And well, the results there were equally mind-blowing!

Quincy Wilson ran the 500m and completed it with 1:02.05, clocking the new U.S #1 time in the event. It’s also the 11th-fastest time in history in the 500 meters, which makes it a truly remarkable way to kick-start his 2026 campaign.

Reflecting on his performances, Quincy Wilson even shared the moment on his Instagram story, thanking God for a strong start: “Thank you God for a healthy season opener, US #1 and US #2.”

