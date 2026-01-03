Olympic Track Legend Urges Fans to Join Unique Challenge for Over $76,000 Humanitarian Cause

Sally Gunnell understands the demands of confronting a significant challenge. In 1992, she powered down the final straight of Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium, clinching gold in the 400-meter hurdles, a triumph that solidified her status as one of Britain’s most celebrated athletes. For an extraordinary two-year span, she remained invincible, seizing every significant title—Olympic, World, European, and Commonwealth—while establishing a world record (52.74 in 400m hurdles) that remains as the British national benchmark.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Today, that same champion’s determination is being directed towards a markedly different kind of race, one measured not in seconds but in miles, and driven not by individual accolades but by a collective sense of community. In a moving New Year’s message shared on her Instagram, the former Olympian has urged her fans and followers to rise to a new challenge, supporting the essential, life-saving work of the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS).

“Happy New Year. Now I’m kicking off my Run 31 challenge today. So that’s 31 miles this January to support air ambulance charity Kent Surrey Sussex. I’ll fit it in with short runs and brisk walks. Even a mile a day makes a difference,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former British Olympic champion also raised the stakes of the challenge, saying, “Are you a regular walker or a runner? Why not increase your challenge with 62 or 93 miles? Join the Run 31 Facebook community, share your progress, and help keep the helicopters flying.” The critical nature of this community challenge is impossible to ignore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sally Gunnell | Keynote Speaker | Coach (@sallygunnell) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The KSS air ambulance operates as an independent charity, not a government service, and depends primarily on public donations to maintain its vital operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In highlighting the pressing nature of the situation, she remarked, “KSS responds to around nine emergency calls for help each day, but it costs £57,000 (over $76,000) a day to fund this vital life-saving charity, and most of that comes from people like you and me. So sign up today, every mile matters, every second counts.” But do you know that Gunnell’s commitment to the cause is deeply motivated by her personal experiences?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The KSS air ambulance is supported by the Olympic champion and many more donors

Sally Gunnell recently made a visit to the KSS airbase in Redhill, where she had the opportunity to meet the dedicated doctors and paramedics who make up its crew. “After visiting the airbase and meeting the incredible crew, I’ve seen firsthand the amazing work they do. That’s why I’m encouraging as many people as possible to take part in Run 31. It’s a great way to kick off your year while supporting an incredible cause,” she stated, reflecting on the experience she gained from this visit.

The personal connection is evident in the narratives of former participants, such as Kate Norton, who now actively raises funds for KSS, crediting its team with saving her life after a serious reaction to a wasp sting.

Reflecting on this challenge, Kate remarked, “I’ve been taking part in Run 31 to raise money for KSS for a number of years. In 2020, following a very nasty reaction to a wasp sting, KSS was part of the team that saved my life. Like all emergency services, you hope you will never need them but KSS will be there if you do. It’s a good way to stay fit in winter. I walk the distance rather than run. Last year I managed about 106 miles.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There are also prizes for the people who take part. Every runner who registers is awarded a complimentary t-shirt, while those who raise over £31 (~$42) will receive a snug snood, and those who reach £150 (~$202) will be gifted a warm beanie hat.

Lola Inge, the Running and Challenge Manager at KSS, commented, “Run 31 is a fantastic way to kick off the new year. It’s not just about running — it’s about community, resilience, and making a real difference. Every mile helps us deliver lifesaving care when it’s needed most. Last December alone, we carried out around 240 missions, and we can’t wait to see everyone get involved in 2026.”

Run 31 is the ideal combination of goals for Gunnell, whose post-track career has been devoted to promoting health and wellness.