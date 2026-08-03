Once Second Fastest Man, Athlete Reveals Earning Less Than Minimum Wage at the Peak of His Career

Sometimes, being one of the fastest men alive still isn’t enough to pay the bills. Marvin Bracy-Williams had world-class speed, championship medals, and a place among the fastest sprinters in history. He was the second fastest man in the world early in the 2021 season. Yet behind the finish-line photos was a reality few fans ever saw… one that eventually pushed him toward a decision he now openly regrets.

Speaking candidly on ESPN E:60’s ‘Fear And Doping In Las Vegas’, Bracy-Williams reflected on the financial reality that existed even when he was among the world’s elite sprinters.

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“At the time, I was like the 25th fastest person of all time. I make less than somebody at Seven Eleven. I got mouths to feed. I can’t keep going through this. I gotta do something different.”

Well, he then revealed the turning point that changed everything. “At that point, I was introduced to somebody I wish I never met and at that point, testosterone was introduced to me, and I allowed myself to be convinced that this was the way to go.”

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It was a heartbreaking admission from an athlete who, just a couple of years earlier, had been within touching distance of the biggest prize in the sport. At the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Bracy-Williams claimed two silver medals, including one in the 100m where he missed gold by just two hundredths of a second. He was competing with the very best in the world, yet, according to him, the financial rewards never matched the level he had reached.

But his confession also shed light on the darker side of elite sport.

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Recalling how he obtained the prohibited substances, Bracy-Williams admitted, “You know it’s an in-home type of deal because yeah, you want to be as back alley as much as you can.” Looking back, he described that period as the lowest point of his life. “I was at one of the most desperate times I’ve ever been in my life and one of the darkest places.”

That decision ultimately caught up with him. In November 2025, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced that Bracy-Williams had accepted a 45-month sanction after testing positive for testosterone.

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The investigation also found that he had initially attempted to tamper with the process before later admitting the violations and providing substantial assistance. During the same period, he accumulated three whereabouts failures, resulting in an additional sanction.

However, rather than walking away from the sport, Bracy-Williams chose a different route. He joined the Enhanced Games, where the use of performance-enhancing substances is permitted under the competition’s rules.

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Asked what substances he decided to use, he answered frankly: “Umm, testosterone and HGH. It’s not frowned upon over here. So I don’t have to look over my shoulder and worry about if they’re judging me for my decisions. Pretty much everybody here is on protocol. We might have one or two athletes that aren’t, and I mean, good luck to them.”

Money, Bracy-Williams insists, was the biggest reason behind the move. Asked whether finances were his primary motivation, he didn’t hesitate. “Oh, that was my sole motivation.” He added that the organization provides “more than two hundred thousand dollars in salary” before prize money, while also covering travel, accommodation, meals, and medical treatment.

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When questioned about where that funding comes from, his response was blunt: “However they get it ain’t got nothing to do with me. I want to know, don’t need to know.”

However, his anti-doping troubles didn’t end there. In June 2026, USADA handed Bracy-Williams a separate 12-year ban after he accumulated another three whereabouts failures while still serving his original suspension.