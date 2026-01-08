Online Feud Between Fred Kerley and Ferdinand Omanyala Heats Up With Olympic Medalist’s Question

Rivals taking a jab at each other on social media is quite common when it comes to the current generation of athletes. Examples? Fred Kerley literally bashing Noah Lyles, saying, “Noah’s is cocky, arrogant, all that,” and Jakob Ingebrigtsen claiming that “The day he contributes to running for world records, I will take him seriously,” pointing his fingers towards his Scottish rival, Josh Kerr. And now, there’s a new one that has kept the track and field community on its toes.

Indeed, this is about the latest exchange that both Fred Kerley and Ferdinand Omanyala have been having on their social media. The American athlete recently took to his Instagram, posing a major question to the “Africa’s Fastest Man”: “@ferdiomanyala tell them why you change to track and field?” This question also came after Kerley’s other IG story, which was also pointed towards the Kenyan runner.

The video was originally posted by Track World News on Instagram way back in 2023. It featured none other than Omanyala, who said, “I’m not losing any 100m this year.” But to the fans who tuned in that season, they know what went down. The video’s next part showcased Kerley surging past Omanyala during the Rabat Diamond League’s 100m, and crossing the finish line in 9.94 while Omanyala fell to third with a time of 10.05.

The Kenyan was also behind South Africa’s Akane Simbine, who posted a 9.99. This repost and the question were a straightforward way of Kerly reminding his rival of their past head-to-head. The question, however, goes back to Omanyala’s early days in his sporting career. Indeed, the Kenyan initially was a rugby player, but in 2015, he made the switch after one of his friends noticed his rapid speed on the track.

Even during his first race in Kakamega, Omanyala ran a time of 10.4 seconds, and later on the same year, he went to the Olympic trials in the 100m, posting a 10.37. However, coming back to their online feud, how did this conflict even occur in the first place?

Fred Kerley and Ferdinand Omanyala are at each other’s throats

The whole fiasco between Fred Kerley and Ferdinand Omanyala started when the Kenyan sprinter uploaded an Instagram story, writing, “@fkerley99 you can have all the medals in the world, but at the end of your career you have no legacy.” So, how did the American sprinter reply to this message? Well, he was absolutely in fury.

Kerley responded, saying, “Like bro you not on the level you think you on sit down 1 and done race every year @ferdiomanyala. I got medal in different event.” Similarly, in another IG story, the American wrote, “You don’t make sense at all.” Kerley also included a screenshot of him and the Kenyan athlete’s head-to-head, which data was officially taken from the World Athletics’ website.

Looking at their head-to-head, the American sprinter is way ahead of Omanyala, with a score of 8-3. However, the feud between the two is not a new one. Last year, during the Ready Set Go podcast, Kerley claimed that “Them races in Kenya don’t really count,” directly taking a jab at Omanyala. Well, apart from the online feud, the track and field fans will really look forward to an event where these two athletes would be side-by-side.