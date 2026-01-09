Premier Track & Field Meet That Hosted Noah Lyles–Oblique Seville Battle Faces Bad News for 2026

For track and field fans, there was a lot of anticipation when it came to the Olympic Games. Majorly, athletes like Noah Lyles, who had made some bold comments like chasing Usain Bolt’s world records, were on the radar of the fans. So, any race that the track star attended, there were eyes everywhere. This also applied to the 2024 Racers Grand Prix, which saw a surprising 100m race as the winner wasn’t Lyles but Jamaican prodigy Oblique Seville.

Then 22-year-old talent ran a blistering 9.82 and was just 0.03 seconds ahead of Lyles, who finished in 9.85. This level of competition also carried forward to 2025, which also saw a great race in the 100m, with a new winner. However, moving to 2026, the fans of the Racers Grand Prix would be disappointed to know that, as reported by Trackalerts.com, the organizers of the event confirmed that the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver wouldn’t be hosted. The reason?

Funding challenges emerged, and it became the primary reason that the organizers had to pull the plug. These financial issues still came up even though the Racers Grand Prix is directly backed by the government of Jamaica through the Ministry of Sports and even sponsored by shoe giant Adidas, who still have its contract for two more years. Indeed, this is a huge bummer for the track and field fans not only in Jamaica, but also the entire world.

Racing in the Racers Grand Prix in 2024, Lyles opened up, saying, “It is a tremendous feeling as last year I didn’t compete due to injuries. This year, I’m happy to get a personal best and win in front of my Jamaican fans.”

Well, even if the American did lose the race back then, he was glad to compete in a nation where sprint events are always the talk of the town. The 2025 edition of the event was also quite interesting, even though Lyles didn’t attend it, as it wasn’t on his schedule.

Even without Noah Lyles, the 2025 Racers Grand Prix was a success

Despite having no Noah Lyles in the mix, the 2025 Racers Grand Prix didn’t seem to be that easy for Oblique Seville. Sure, he had won the event before in 2024, but the atmosphere was different this time. The reason? Kishane Thompson, the Olympic silver medalist who got snubbed by Lyles in Paris by just 0.005 seconds, was in the competition. And the concerns became quite genuine the moment the race started.

Thompson secured the 100m victory in just 9.88 seconds, while Seville was 0.09 seconds behind, clocking a 9.97. This victory for Thompson spoke a lot, as it was seen as a comeback for Jamaican athletics, especially in short-distance running.

“Today, I put together a decent race. I went through my phases as best as I could, and I’m super grateful for finishing injury-free. I want everyone to be patient because great things are going to happen,” said Olympic silver medalist after his win. This brewing rivalry between the two countrymen, further heightened when Thompson again defeated Seville at the Jamaican Olympic Trials, where he clocked a blistering 9.75 that also was the world lead at that time.

He was followed by Seville in 2nd, who ran a 9.83. However, the two met again at the Tokyo World Championships, where this time, Seville emerged in front of Thompson, clocking 9.77 seconds. Thompson came second with a time of 9.82 seconds, while Noah Lyles just managed to secure third with a 9.89.

So, while the organizers have confirmed that there will be no 8th edition of the Racers Grand Prix, such rivalries are a symbol of how interesting the track event can be, especially for the fans out there.