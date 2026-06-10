Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeTrack & Field

“Pressure on Me”: Gout Gout on Diamond League Debut Disappointment Months After Overtaking Usain Bolt

google_perference

Add us on Google

Reubyn Coutinho

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 10, 2026 | 4:49 PM EDT

HomeTrack & Field

“Pressure on Me”: Gout Gout on Diamond League Debut Disappointment Months After Overtaking Usain Bolt

google_perference

Add us on Google

Reubyn Coutinho

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 10, 2026 | 4:49 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Gout Gout broke Usain Bolt’s U-20 record earlier this year, but felt the pressure big time in Oslo. His first race against the big boys ended with an underwhelming sixth-place finish. Following the race, the Australian teen sensation’s focus was on learning from the experience on multiple fronts and gratitude for the experience in his Diamond League debut. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Minutes after crossing the line with a time of 20:60, Gout praised the atmosphere and thanked God for the wonderful opportunity. He then cited the one advantage he had over the entire field. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s definitely a lot more room for me to improve, but I have plenty of time on my side. There’s always pressure on me, but all I do is try my best and keep focusing on just having fun. I love competing against the big boys, and I’ll be back for sure – I put no limits on myself,” said Gout. 

Media attention had hyped the 200m race in Oslo as a battle between Gout and reigning Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo. That was the level of the youngster’s race from earlier this year, where he ran a 19.67 to shatter Bolt’s U-20 time (19.93) that stood for nearly 22 years. He also broke Erriyon Knighton’s June 2022 U20 200m record of 19.69.  There were doubts due to the tailwind at the event, but it was eventually ratified.

ADVERTISEMENT

A repeat of that would have seen him clinch Diamond League glory, but it was not to be, as the youngster’s race showed that he felt the media pressure.

The duo started next to each other with Gout in the blocks in lane 5 and Tebogo in lane 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mere seconds after the gun, the Motswana surged ahead as Gout struggled at the start. South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile in lane 4 was nearly level with Gout on the bend and overtook him as they turned onto the straight. Those expecting a comeback from Gout were left disappointed. The Australian finished a disappointing 0.76 seconds behind Tebogo, who slowed down toward the end and still finished 0.28 seconds ahead of the second-place Dambile.

Three more runners crossed the line before Gout, who would have learned from this setback. He has idolized the Motswana and will definitely have watched him closely as he trailed him across 200m. The Australian will have made mental notes for the future, but for today, he was graceful in his praise. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the final standings from the men’s 200m in Oslo.

ADVERTISEMENT

1Letsile Tebogo19.84SB
2Sinesipho Dambile20.12
3Jereem Richards20.50
4Reynier Mena 20.53
5Timothe Mumenthaler20.58SB
6Gout Gout20.60
7Andreas Ofstad Kulseng20.71
8Xavi Mo-Ajok20.89SB

“Tebogo is a great athlete, I’ve looked up to him for a long time, and he deserved the win today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tebogo himself experienced a learning curve on his Diamond League debut in 2022 at the Prefontaine Classic. He ran in the 100m and finished fifth with a time of 10:12.

Gout’s comments echo his humble approach, and it seems like he has taken Usain Bolt’s advice and has the right set of people to guide him and keep him on track. 

Ahead of the race, he remained grounded and admitted that, saying, “It’s a different ball game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The youngster added that he would just focus on running and do his thing. 

The first place where he can prove it will be in five days at the 150m event at the Ostrava Golden Spikes. With Noah Lyles part of that field, media pressure will be even more intense, and Gout’s experience in Oslo can help him on June 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Reubyn Coutinho

1,038 Articles

Reubyn Coutinho is the Head of Fact-Checking Initiatives and Content Quality Lead at EssentiallySports, where he oversees editorial quality across multiple sports verticals. A Communication graduate, he’s spent over five years shaping the site’s evolution from a niche sports blog into an all-in-one news platform, mentoring more than 110 journalists, introducing data-driven article improvements, and developing editorial guidelines for global audiences. Across his career at ES, Reubyn has worked as a writer, editor, and senior editor, covering everything from UFC, WWE, and boxing to F1, NFL, NBA, and tennis. His bylines include exclusive interviews with former UFC champions Demetrious Johnson and Miesha Tate, as well as combat sports stars Marcus Almeida and Sage Northcutt. Known for his meticulous eye, he regularly resolves headline debates, revisits trending pieces using live analytics, and sets the standard for high-quality sports reporting. Outside of sports media, Reubyn is an active film critic, contributing reviews and festival coverage to Netflix Junkie, where he’s covered events such as MAMI, Venice, and NYAFF. Whether he’s breaking down a championship fight or a Hitchcock classic, his work comes with deep research with a pure love for sport.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Yeswanth Praveen

ADVERTISEMENT