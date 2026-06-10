“Pressure on Me”: Gout Gout on Diamond League Debut Disappointment Months After Overtaking Usain Bolt

Gout Gout broke Usain Bolt’s U-20 record earlier this year, but felt the pressure big time in Oslo. His first race against the big boys ended with an underwhelming sixth-place finish. Following the race, the Australian teen sensation’s focus was on learning from the experience on multiple fronts and gratitude for the experience in his Diamond League debut.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Minutes after crossing the line with a time of 20:60, Gout praised the atmosphere and thanked God for the wonderful opportunity. He then cited the one advantage he had over the entire field.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s definitely a lot more room for me to improve, but I have plenty of time on my side. There’s always pressure on me, but all I do is try my best and keep focusing on just having fun. I love competing against the big boys, and I’ll be back for sure – I put no limits on myself,” said Gout.

Media attention had hyped the 200m race in Oslo as a battle between Gout and reigning Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo. That was the level of the youngster’s race from earlier this year, where he ran a 19.67 to shatter Bolt’s U-20 time (19.93) that stood for nearly 22 years. He also broke Erriyon Knighton’s June 2022 U20 200m record of 19.69. There were doubts due to the tailwind at the event, but it was eventually ratified.

ADVERTISEMENT

A repeat of that would have seen him clinch Diamond League glory, but it was not to be, as the youngster’s race showed that he felt the media pressure.

The duo started next to each other with Gout in the blocks in lane 5 and Tebogo in lane 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mere seconds after the gun, the Motswana surged ahead as Gout struggled at the start. South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile in lane 4 was nearly level with Gout on the bend and overtook him as they turned onto the straight. Those expecting a comeback from Gout were left disappointed. The Australian finished a disappointing 0.76 seconds behind Tebogo, who slowed down toward the end and still finished 0.28 seconds ahead of the second-place Dambile.

Three more runners crossed the line before Gout, who would have learned from this setback. He has idolized the Motswana and will definitely have watched him closely as he trailed him across 200m. The Australian will have made mental notes for the future, but for today, he was graceful in his praise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the final standings from the men’s 200m in Oslo.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 Letsile Tebogo 19.84 SB 2 Sinesipho Dambile 20.12 3 Jereem Richards 20.50 4 Reynier Mena 20.53 5 Timothe Mumenthaler 20.58 SB 6 Gout Gout 20.60 7 Andreas Ofstad Kulseng 20.71 8 Xavi Mo-Ajok 20.89 SB

“Tebogo is a great athlete, I’ve looked up to him for a long time, and he deserved the win today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tebogo himself experienced a learning curve on his Diamond League debut in 2022 at the Prefontaine Classic. He ran in the 100m and finished fifth with a time of 10:12.

Gout’s comments echo his humble approach, and it seems like he has taken Usain Bolt’s advice and has the right set of people to guide him and keep him on track.

Ahead of the race, he remained grounded and admitted that, saying, “It’s a different ball game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The youngster added that he would just focus on running and do his thing.

The first place where he can prove it will be in five days at the 150m event at the Ostrava Golden Spikes. With Noah Lyles part of that field, media pressure will be even more intense, and Gout’s experience in Oslo can help him on June 16.