“Pushing Me to Go”: Olympic Champion Shares Hard Truth Following 17-Year-Old Cooper Lutkenhaus’ Rise

17-year-old sprinter Cooper Lutkenhaus is breaking barriers, racing next to Olympic-level talent. The American, in his first Diamond League race, on debut, was running with the same group that consisted of Olympic medalists. Lutkenhaus is a transcending talent on the tracks. Even the current 800m world champion isn’t denying that.

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Paris 2024 gold medalist Emmanuel Wanyonyi will make his Diamond League debut in Oslo. This will be the first time the top athlete in the 800m will take on the young prodigy. Wanyonyi has seen the 17-year-old sprinter, and knows his domain is under threat. Like his peers, Wanyonyi was stunned, but he broke the silence with a joke.

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“The way I see Cooper is running 800m, maybe this guy is pushing me to go to the 1500m very soon,” the 21-year-old said, laughing with the reporters.

But this wasn’t a sarcastic smile. It’s one of shock and admiration. Marco Arop was part of the first race in Stockholm, where Cooper Lutkenhaus outpaced the decorated competition running beside him. The 2023 world champion said the teenager is a “special talent”. Arop is Wanyonyi’s fiercest rival, so his praise carries weight. Arop’s come two-tenths of a second away from being the world record holder in 800m.

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But a guy as young as Cooper shouldn’t have the muscular structure or coordination to compete with veterans. Lutkenhaus has the potential to be even better; it would make champions such as Wanyonyi question his future. Wanyonyi could thrive at 1500m instead. He has not lost a middle-distance race in his limited appearances this season,

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Emmanuel Wanyonyi’s extreme motivation for Oslo

The lineup for the Oslo race is stacked to the brim. After Stockholm, Lutkenhaus is hungry for more. He said, “I wouldn’t have turned professional if I didn’t think I could compete at the highest level. So, once I turned professional, I knew there was no excuse with my age or, you know, school going on at the same time,” after the race. Naturally, at 17, he still has his youth energy, giving him the chance to train longer and progress faster.

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He’ll share the track with Arop again, as well asl Emmanuel Wanyonyi, arguably the best athlete to measure Lutkenhaus’ ceiling. But while he did suggest shifting purely to 1500m, don’t doubt the Kenyan’s motivations.

Oslo might just be his most anticipated race. See, Wanyonyi missed the Stockholm race for a special reason. He welcomed his newborn daughter a week ago with his partner, Nelly Chepchirchir. He’s still new to the experience, but being a father has fueled the 2024 Gold medalist to run as if his life depends on it.

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Rather than testing his limits, Wanyonyi now runs with greater purpose: fatherhood. And it’s only his third race of the year. So expect the 21-year-old to try to make a statement in Oslo.

It’s about to get very interesting.