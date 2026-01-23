Quincy Wilson Helps Bullis Post Top US Time, Yet Heartbreak Strikes Late

Quincy Wilson’s 2026 indoor track and field season, which will be his final campaign for the Bullis School before heading to the University of Maryland, has been quite successful. Just a few days ago, he ran the second-fastest 500m time in high school history, clocking 1:00.56. Now, recently, at the Boys’ Invitational with his relay team, he achieved a major accolade but was heartbroken some moments later.

On Instagram, Runnnsphere reported: “Bullis recorded a time of 1:24.54 in the Boys’ Invitational 4×200 relay at the VA Showcase but was disqualified due to an exchange zone violation.” The race itself was a masterpiece of speed and the teamwork that these young athletes put in, but in the end, they faced this cruel fate just because of a single error on the track.

In relay racing, the rules are quite strict. Even these youngsters have to follow it. The baton must pass from one runner to the next within a strictly defined zone, which has a specific length and becomes a narrow corridor of legality where precision is required from these high-performance athletes during tense moments on the track. However, apart from this disqualification, head coach Joe Lee was fascinated by the rest of the performances.

“I’m so proud of these kids because they kept it going. They made sure that the Bullis tradition continues and doesn’t miss a beat,” he said. Indeed, there were more epic performances than just the 4x200m relay, where Wilson ran.

The event last Saturday saw Bullies’ mixed 4x400m relay squad break their own national record, as they ran a 3:20.95. Indeed, Wilson was a part of this mixed relay squad, too, where he ran in the 3rd split with a time of 45.79 seconds. The girls also picked up victories in the sprint medley relay, running a 4:09.43, and in the 4x200m relay, where they ran a 1:35.96. Coming back to Wilson, this isn’t the 18-year-old’s first rodeo facing a lane violation.

Quincy Wilson has had such issues before

At the 129th Penn Relays, Quincy Wilson stepped into an adjacent lane before receiving the baton during the 4x400m relay heat. This move placed him in the path of an oncoming runner from Jamaica’s Excelsior High School, who immediately put a hand on his abdomen and pushed him back into his correct lane. However, this is where things got complicated.

The tense exchange was captured on video, and on social media, the fans weren’t pleased with the American track & field talent. While Wilson recorded a smooth 45.99 split, the performance became foul just because of that single action.

Something similar also took place during the U.S. Marine Corps Holiday Classic in December 2025. The event saw a rapid Wilson, who ran a personal best of 32.94 in his 300m season opener. However, many fans noticed that the athlete was a bit off coming down to the final stretch of the race. Such instances clearly show that, despite being an Olympic gold medalist, athletes like Wilson also have to deal with technical flaws.