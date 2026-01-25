Quincy Wilson Opens Up About Health Issues After Track Season’s First 400M Loss

At the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, the anticipation was high, with athletes like Noah Lyles running a 300m, and Quincy Wilson in the 400m. However, the 400m final saw Wilson on the podium (45.96), but behind fellow American runner Khaleb McRae, who ran 45.38 and crossed the finish line. Following this loss, though, the 18-year-old talent revealed a certain issue he has been going through for a while now.

As reported by FloTrack, during the post-race interview, Wilson revealed a personal issue, saying, “I mean, it was great. Enjoying it. I got a little sick, but you know, it’s all great. Yeah.” When asked about the sickness timeline, he replied, stating, “I mean, last week, but that don’t stop me from what I’m trying to do.”

This statement just proved what his mindset is. Despite being just 18 years old, Wilson doesn’t know how to give up. Sure, he was sick, but it didn’t stop him from taking part in the event and running against other competitors.

In the race, Wilson ran a 45.96, with splits of 21. 20 seconds in the first 200m followed by 24.77 in the final 200m. He started from Lane 6, but didn’t have the perfect reaction time, which was 0.195 seconds, compared with Johnnie Blockburger’s 0.167 (the best out of them).

