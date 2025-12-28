Quincy Wilson’s Meet Record Gets Overshadowed as Fans Point Out Major Flaw: “Looks So Odd”

Quincy Wilson’s indoor season for 2025-26 commenced with a definitive display of prowess at the Jim Mitchell Invitational last week. The Olympic gold medalist clocked an impressive 6.34 seconds in the 55-meter dash, marking a personal best, while also achieving the fastest 500-meter time in the nation at 1:02.05.

His subsequent performance at the U.S. Marine Corps Holiday Classic on Saturday was nothing short of dominant, as he shattered a meet record and recorded the fastest 300-meter time in his career. As reported by Travis Miller on X: “Quincy Wilson 32.94 PB in his 300m season opener and a new U.S. Marine Corps Holiday Classic meet record.”

Yet, a couple of enduring worries from the track community have reemerged, overshadowing the 17-year-old’s recent achievement. The issue at hand is not without a past.

Earlier this year, during the 129th edition of the Penn Relays in the 4x400m event, Wilson found himself at the center of controversy after stepping into an adjacent lane prior to receiving a relay baton. This action elicited a strong response from a competitor representing Jamaica’s Excelsior High School, igniting an intense debate among spectators regarding the ethics and legality of such maneuvers in competitive athletics.

Nevertheless, returning to Wilson’s recent performance at the U.S. Marine Corps Holiday Classic, this event has captured the interest of the track and field community.

The fans are just concerned for Quincy Wilson

In the wake of his performance in the 300m, fans express not a sense of dismissal, but rather a protective and invested hope that Quincy Wilson can hone his skills to align with his immense potential. This statement encapsulates the duality clearly: “The only and ONLY reason why I would say to check Quincy’s form is to watch out for unwanted lane violations in the future. Other than that, bro is the real deal.”

A concerned fan expresses a deep worry, stating, “I hope this year he doesn’t burn out before the championships.” This observation highlights the Olympic champion’s difficulty in maintaining his position during the critical final moments of the race, as the comment expressed: “Left his lane around last turn.” In a similar vein, one fan remarked, “He looks so odd running. I don’t get how he moves that fast lol.”

Another fan remarked on Wilson’s running style, noting, “He looks so odd running. I don’t get how he moves that fast lol.” For now, the results continue to speak loudly.

Wilson is still an Olympic champion who continues to break records and dominate these athletic meetings. As he prepares for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the concerns being raised continue to cast shadows over his remarkable achievements. It remains to be seen whether the 17-year-old can withstand the immense pressure and secure not just one, but multiple gold medals at the home Olympics by correcting his flaws.