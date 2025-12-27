Quincy Wilson Switches Roles for Someone Adorable After Memorable Track Season Opener

On December 20, 2025, at the Jim Mitchell Invitational, Quincy Wilson delivered a performance that the track world would remember for years to come. He commenced his season with the 55m prelims, where he surged from the blocks and completed the race in 6.34 seconds, establishing a new personal best. Wilson later made an appearance in the 500m event, recording a time of 1:02.05. This remarkable performance not only secured the top spot in the U.S. rankings but also marked the 11th-fastest time ever recorded in the 500m. It was a striking beginning to the Olympic gold medalist’s campaign for 2026.

Yet, the Olympic champion has now taken on a touching mission, directing his hard-earned knowledge not towards the grand arena, but towards the tiny, wobbly legs of the upcoming generation. In an unexpected turn of events, his newest and arguably most challenging student is not a teenage prodigy but rather a nine-month-old infant named Dylan.

A video shared by Wilson on his Instagram unfolds with the same intensity he might bring to an Olympic final. “What’s up, I’m Quincy Wilson, Olympic gold medalist, and when I see great talent, I know I gotta go get them and coach them up,” he says. With earnest focus, he launches into a foundational lesson in track. “I need you to explode, get off the blocks, first three steps, fast, and make sure we get to the line first,” he instructs with a voice of encouragement.

He pushes Dylan through a simulated race, urging, “You didn’t wake up at 5 a.m. to lose. Finish line, it’s close, come on, it’s not a water break yet, come on, you gotta go, let it go, come on, get back on the line, you got this, you ready, come on.” The comedy, of course, lies in the profound disconnect between the coach Quincy’s elite directives and the nine-month-old’s priorities.

Olympic Gold Medalist Quincy Wilson poses with his gold medal in front of the White House on Monday, September 30, 2024 in Washington, District of Columbia.

Wilson, playing the part of the dedicated coach, says, “I feel like you’re not paying me any attention. I need you to give me 100% and lock in. Being nine months old does not stop you from working hard. It took me nine years to get where I’m at, you got this. I want you to think of one thing, explode, explode, explode, come on.”

However, the wholesome social media interaction ended with the Olympic champion holding up his own “Maryland Boys Track & Field Player of the Year 2023-24” accolade. Wilson tells the infant, “Dylan, if you keep working hard, your name will be up here for one of the greats.” Wilson’s session with Dylan was quite sweet. The Olympic champion has revealed the reason for taking an interest in coaching young athletes before.

Quincy Wilson loves to coach these talents

Quincy Wilson held the position of coach in the autumn of 2024 at the Nike Track & Field Center located in Washington Heights. This year, the Olympic champion was spotted interacting with young athletes at 216 Fort Washington Avenue, where he offered advice, jogged alongside them, and brought a lot of energy to the indoor track.

He also reflected on his coaching experience, stating, “You never know where they come from, their background story, but I want them to know there are no limits to what they can do. When you get on the track, clear your mind and just run.….It’s not just about winning. You’re learning a lot of different life skills and mental toughness from this sport.”

For Wilson, the calculations are rather straightforward. He resembled these emerging athletes, and his journey to athletic glory. His approach to coaching serves as a reminder that the essence of sport transcends mere medals and records; it lies in the fundamental human drive to teach, to inspire, and to nurture potential.