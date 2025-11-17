Quincy Wilson’s Coaching Comeback at Armory NYC Is One Track Moment Not to Miss

At just 16, Quincy Wilson became the youngest American ever to win Olympic gold in the 4x100m relay. He didn’t run in the final, but his explosive performance in the heats helped secure Team USA’s place in the title race. Add to that five AAU Junior Olympic crowns in the 400m, multiple national high-school titles, and an early coaching stint at the Armory – it’s clear the nation’s newest sprint prodigy isn’t waiting until adulthood to leave his mark. Now, with university life ahead, Wilson is stepping into a new chapter as he returns to the Armory for his first day of coaching this season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Back in October, the Armory, in collaboration with Runnerspace, announced Wilson’s involvement in the Fall 2025 camp with an enthusiastic post: “Coach Quincy Wilson is back! ⚡ Sprint sensation Quincy Wilson is LOCKED IN.” Months later, he delivered on that promise. In clips shared on his Instagram story, Wilson can be seen engaging with young athletes at 216 Fort Washington Avenue – offering tips, jogging alongside them, and bringing genuine energy to the indoor track.

He wasn’t the only standout name present. Cordell Tinch also worked with the group, and the video highlighted a full lineup of coaches teaching the fundamentals of strength, agility, and technique. Wilson also took time to pose for photos with fans who lined up for a moment with him. The New Balance athlete remained warm, patient, and fully invested in the young runners around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armory Track (@armorynyc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This marks his second stint coaching at the Armory. He previously served as a coach in fall 2024 at the Nike Track & Field Center in Washington Heights. Reflecting on that experience, he said, “You never know where they come from, their background story, but I want them to know there are no limits to what they can do.”

He added, “When you get on the track, clear your mind and just run. … It’s not just about winning. You’re learning a lot of different life skills and mental toughness from this sport.” He wants to own spikes and medals just like his idol, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will keep looking up,” said Quincy Wilson about his career

Quincy Wilson knew that an Olympic gold medal was just the beginning of many more milestones to come, and he aspires to achieve the pinnacle of the sport. And as he looks forward to adding more accolades to his already impressive resume, he looks up to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone for inspiration. “I know I have multiple world championships, multiple Olympics to go to, so it’s one of many. I will keep looking up, keeping out here like Sydney McLaughlin,” he asserted in his conversation with The Sun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Wilson reflected on “how her faith has changed her into the woman she’s been today.” McLaughlin-Levrone has often talked about how her belief in herself has shaped her identity as an athlete. And that’s exactly who Quincy Wilson aspires to be. Talking about the real reason why the 400m world champion has stayed as his idol, Wilson said, “I want to be as a man growing up into who I am. Thank you, Sydney.”

Both Wilson and McLaughlin-Levrone have carved their names into the record books at remarkably young ages. The New Jersey native became the youngest American track athlete to make an Olympic team in 2016 at 16, later rewriting history with a 400m hurdles world record of 50.37 seconds at the 2024 Olympics. She also stunned the world with a 47.78-second run in the flat 400m at the 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championships. Wilson mirrored that trajectory, setting an under-18 world best of 44.10 seconds in the 400m.