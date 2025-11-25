Quincy Wilson’s College Quest Finally Ends With a Bold Decision Over Four Track Powerhouses

Essentials Inside The Story Quincy Wilson announces commitment on livestream.

He is set to work with coaches Andrew Valmon, and Danielle Siebert.

Wilson leaves behind four powerhouse programs.

Quincy Wilson’s college pick has been the most anticipated topic so far in track and field. Everyone knew it would be one among Texas A&M, South Carolina, Maryland, USC, or UCLA, thanks to Wilson announcing his top 5 colleges three weeks ago. But now we finally have an answer to the question, ‘Where’s home?’

On November 24 at 6.30 pm, Quincy Wilson scheduled a live YouTube announcement to share his final decision. Wilson announced, “I’ll be attending my academic and athletic career at the University of…” after which he wore the UCLA cap, only to remove it seconds later.

He further teased by wearing the South Carolina cap. But that too wasn’t his final decision. Then, he dramatically cut a cake, and the color of its inner layers hinted: he was going to Maryland. He quickly put on Maryland’s cap, but this time, he didn’t remove it.

“I’ll be going to the University of Maryland,” he announced.

He was in the presence of his friends and family, and a bunch of media representatives, all of whom clapped loudly.

Wilson probably made this choice, factoring in a number of reasons. Primarily hailing from Maryland and having attended Bullis High in Potomac, looks like Wilson chose to stay close to home. So, with his latest commitment to the school, the Terps have a loaded class of 2026 recruitment cycle and a good number of in-state athletes joining Maryland programs.

While Wilson only revealed his choice on the livestream, it seems he had been dropping hints from the beginning. Maryland was the first college Wilson posted about, having officially visited in July 2025. Talk about leaving a first impression, right?

What makes the University of Maryland special for Quincy Wilson?

Following this decision, Quincy Wilson will now train under the track and field head coach, Andrew Valmon, and Danielle Siebert, the associate head coach at the University of Maryland. Valmon and Siebert both paid Wilson a visit at his home in June 2025 in an attempt to persuade him about what the University of Maryland had to offer.

“Quincy is a generational athlete who has the upside to continue to thrive at the top of our sport,” Valmon said about Wilson. “His support system here at Maryland, in his home state, is unmatched. I am excited to get to work on this next phase of his journey.”

Valmon is twice an Olympic champion in the 4x400m relay and also the 4x400m relay world record holder from 1992. This makes him an expert in the distance that Wilson eyes for his track career. Notably, Valmon has also coached the 2024 Paris Olympics triple jump champion, Thea LaFond. He has further coached three Olympians and has been the mentor to many athletes throughout the years.

Wilson’s choice, thus, seems well thought out. He is joining a college with a reputable athletics background. But he also made this choice at the expense of the other four track powerhouses in the country.

What did Quincy Wilson leave behind?

Some interesting facts: Had Wilson joined UCLA, he could have been part of a track and field banner under which record-breaking athletes have trained. For example, Flo-Jo, Gail Devers, and Jackie Joyner-Kersee were all Bruins at some point in their careers.

Plus, had he joined Texas A&M as an Aggie, he could have joined the team where Athing Mu is a Hall of Famer. On the other hand, picking Southern California would have made him a part of Allyson Felix and Rai Benjamin’s alma mater.

However, Quincy Wilson has made his bed, which he deems most suited for him. He’s the U-18 400m world record holder, and we can’t wait to see what heights his track career reaches with the Terps! What do you think?