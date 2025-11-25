Quincy Wilson’s Minimal Conversation With Fellow Maryland Star Boosts NCAA Title Hopes

Quincy Wilson didn’t need a big announcement or a flashy introduction. Just hours after joining the University of Maryland, it already feels like he’s making a big impact. However, he’s not the only elite talent recently joining the Terps.

Just a week ago, Blake senior, Baba Oladotun, a five-star basketball prospect in the Class of 2026, committed to Maryland, and the two stars have already shared a brief but meaningful interaction.

When Quincy Wilson was recently asked if he had spoken with Oladotun, Wilson said, “I try to keep my conversation very minimum. I’m super proud of him, and I know we’re going to turn Maryland up in the DMV. The best athletes in the DMV stay in the DMV—that’s a new quote.”

Could Wilson’s proclamation usher in a new era of athletes from the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia metropolitan area staying within the DMV instead of moving out of state? It’s too early to make any definitive guesses, but Wilson and Oladotun’s decisions to remain close to home certainly bode well for their respective programs’ future.

After all, Oladotun is the fourth member of Maryland’s 2026 class and helped propel the program into the top 5 nationally for the 2026 recruiting cycle. While Oladotun’s signing is a huge get for Terrapins basketball with his defensive prowess and shot-making ability, Wilson is an equally exciting addition for the track team.

Particularly so, because the youngest male track and field Olympian in U.S. history eschewed some of the country’s best track programs to choose one that hasn’t won a national track title since 1979.

In contrast, close rival Andrew Salvodon, also of Virginia, has chosen to attend the University of South Carolina, which boasts multiple Olympic medalists, including reigning 400m Olympic champion Quincy Hall.

But Wilson’s priorities were clear. “I chose the University of Maryland, of all the other schools, because it’s close to home,” he said. “There’s nothing like being close to my family.”

The hope is that Wilson can finally bring success on the track. After all, Quincy Wilson is a generational track talent. At just 16 (now 17), he made Team USA’s Olympic Track and Field team. And then finished sixth in the 400m, helping the 4×400 relay team win gold.

And even in 2025, he broke the U18 world record with a 44.10 in the 400m. Now, he holds the four fastest outdoor 400m times in high school history and the US indoor 400m record at 45.66, which bodes well for the program’s national hopes.

Historically, one of their better team finishes was 8th place in 1962. More recently, a Terp (Jeff Kline) competed in the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships, finishing 19th in shot put. So, Wilson’s arrival creates an intriguing prospect: could Maryland now pursue basketball success in addition to track glory?

Quincy Wilson and Baba Oladotun can boost more than Maryland’s NCAA title chances

On the basketball court, Baba Oladotun provides a similar boost as Quincy Wilson. He picked Maryland over Georgetown, Kentucky, and Arkansas despite being ranked No. 10 nationally and the third small forward in his class. Reclassifying from the 2027 class to the 2026 class allows him to join the team sooner and contribute right away.

With Austin Brown, Adama Tambedou, Kaden House, and now Oladotun, Maryland’s basketball class of 2026 is more formidable than before. Because of his skill, he can make an immediate contribution, and having a top player from the DMV area helps the program draw in more local talent. This might be the solution to Maryland’s 23-year NCAA men’s basketball championship drought.

The last time Maryland won the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship was in 2002 under coach Gary Williams, when they defeated Indiana 64‑52 in the final. That team finished the season with an impressive 32-4 record. The Terps haven’t won another national championship since then, but they have made it to the Final Four twice, in 2001 and 2002.

Together with the other members of the 2026 class, Baba Oladotun’s arrival might usher in a new era for Maryland basketball. Nevertheless, their presence goes beyond the court and the track.

Quincy Wilson and Baba Oladotun not only bring the prospect of NCAA titles to Maryland, but their arrival can enhance the school via NIL opportunities. The One Maryland Collective is a single NIL collective with more than 500 student-athletes across all 20 Maryland athletic sports and is operated in partnership with Blueprint Sports.

Alumni, local businesses, and corporate sponsors are able to donate to NIL funds and create firsthand ties with athletes through this platform.

The high-profile status of Oladotun will make him ideal in marketing campaigns, content deals, and brand partnerships, whereas Wilson’s Olympic could bring in even more opportunities.

Their presence could lead to “umbrella” opportunities, where several Terps athletes participate in group campaigns, in addition to individual deals. In addition to helping Quincy Wilson and Oladotun, that kind of publicity also helps Maryland athletics in general.