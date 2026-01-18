Ready for More 400m Races, Gabby Thomas Reveals Areas She Still Needs to Improve

Winning three Olympic gold medals, two World Championship medals and posting the second fastest 200m time ever by a woman behind Flo-Jo’s, Gabby Thomas has already made her mark in short sprints. Yet even with all this success, Thomas isn’t fully satisfied and is pushing herself in a new direction.

Over the past year, she has been shifting her focus to the 400 meters, a longer race that brings both new physical and mental challenges. While Thomas built a base for the quarter mile through training and relay duties, she openly admitted that racing competitively in that event is a different experience.

Gabby Thomas revealed, “The only mental exercise will be stepping into something that’s a little more outside my comfort zone on competition day. That’s new for me, because the 200 has always been my baby. I feel so confident in it. I’ve mastered that event so thoroughly.”

The 400m isn’t new to her. In 2023, she posted a personal best of 49.68 seconds in the 400m. But in 2025, her commitment to the 400m became clearer when she raced in major competitions.

At the Grand Slam Track meet in Kingston, Jamaica, Thomas ran a new personal best of 49.14 seconds in the women’s 400m, placing second behind Olympic silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser.

Still, as the 2026 season begins, Gabby Thomas acknowledges she isn’t fully ready for the 400m yet.

She said, “The 400 will be different. I’ll have to think more about race strategy, try new approaches, and see what works for me and what doesn’t on the competition day. And anyone who’s ever run the 400 knows it’s a brutal event, both physically and mentally.”

“So, I’m excited to push myself in that regard, showing up on race day with a newfound confidence and challenging myself physically in ways I’m not used to,” added Thomas.

That progress is not limited to the 400m. Thomas has also shown improvement over longer distances. Earlier this year in training, she ran a 5:53 mile, a strong effort that came after dealing with an Achilles injury last year. But why did she decide to shift to 400m?

Why Gabby Thomas is taking on the 400m as her next big challenge

Gabby Thomas’s shift toward the 400 meters is not about curiosity alone. After years of ruling the 200m, she began taking the longer sprint seriously in 2025 because she wanted a new challenge that could push her in different ways.

She explained that the 2026 season, with no World Championships or Olympics, offers rare breathing room. For her, it felt like the right moment to test her limits and see how far she could go in a new event.

Thomas already had reason to believe the move made sense. The sprinter, who has run 21.6 in the 200m, has openly said she feels capable of breaking 48 seconds in the 400m with the right preparation. That belief is backed by results.

In April 2025, she ran a personal best of 49.14 seconds at the Grand Slam Track meet in Kingston, Jamaica, a performance that confirmed she could compete at a high level in the quarter mile.

Speaking on the Marathon Handbook podcast, Gabby Thomas explained how that race helped shape her decision. “I’ve had success in the 400 this last season, running 49.1. So I’m like maybe maybe it’s time to just try it. And we have an off year. I think it’s a really good opportunity for me to see what I’m capable of and just having a new challenge, you know?”

Thomas has spoken about thinking more carefully about her future in the sport after already competing in two Olympic Games.

“I’ve done two Olympics now, and we’re gearing up for LA 2028,” she said I want to start to think about what I want my legacy to be and what I want to leave behind. And that’s this, that’s giving back. It’s leaving the world better than you found it, especially for communities who need it most.”

That mindset makes the 400m a natural progression, giving her the opportunity to continue to develop as an athlete, protect her long-term health, and have something to strive for as she heads to Los Angeles.

Gabby Thomas has yet to confirm which races she will compete in at the 2028 Olympics, but her increasing comfort over 400 suggests it may be in her plans. And if that happens, seeing her line up against Sydney McLaughlin Levrone in Los Angeles would not come as a surprise.