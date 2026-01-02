“Rest Easy”: Track & Field Fans Mourn as Veteran American Coach Who Produced NCAA Standouts Passes Away

On the final of 2025, Dick Weis, the individual credited with revitalizing Oklahoma State’s distance running programs, passed away at the age of 87. The announcement from the university cast a shadow over the track & field community, a community that had thrived for more than twenty years on his unwavering optimism and unwavering trust in his athletes.

In a heartfelt tribute that resonated with many, the Oklahoma State Cross Country/Track & Field social media account shared: “Rest in peace, Coach Dick Weis. Thank you for the lessons, leadership, and legacy you left on and off the track.”

Weis’ coaching record is a demonstration of a true architect of success. Upon his arrival in Stillwater in 1983, he swiftly transformed programs into formidable national contenders. On the women’s front, he orchestrated a swift transformation, securing the Cowgirls’ inaugural conference cross country title in 1986 and guiding them to consecutive appearances at the NCAA Championships.

He orchestrated a resurgence for the Cowboys, guiding the 1995 team to a commendable third place at the NCAA Championships and securing their final Big 8 title, an achievement that earned him Coach of the Year praise.

Weis concluded his tenure as the head coach of cross country and track at OSU following the 2008 season. Reflecting on his retirement, he remarked, “I always said I’d go to 70, and then I’d see what was happening. Physically I’m in good shape; I could probably go longer. But you get to the point where you kind of know it’s time. You just get to that point, just get that feeling.”

Weis stepped back from his responsibilities, passing his duties to Dave Smith as he comfortably exited the stage. In total, his athletes achieved 86 All-American honors and clinched nine national championships. Upon the announcement of his passing, fans swiftly gathered to express their heartfelt tributes.

This tragic news left the track & field fans heartbroken

The outpouring of tributes on social media following the announcement of Coach Dick Weis’ passing serves as a heartfelt reflection of a man who was cherished by many beyond his professional roles. A straightforward farewell message conveyed, “Rest easy cowboy.” This tribute recognizes Coach Weis not merely as a mentor but as a figure who truly represented the essence of Oklahoma State and the Stillwater community he cherished for many years.

Another message expressed, “Rest in peace, Coach Weis. I have great memories with you from 2010–2015 that will never fade from my mind or my heart ❤️ I’ll truly miss your fishing stories. Legends never die.” A fan remarked, “One of the nicest people to interact with in my time at OSU!”

Among those paying tribute was the current Director of Track & Field and Cross Country, Dave Smith, who remarked, “Coach Weis will be remembered as an extraordinary coach and a true friend to every athlete, assistant coach and colleague fortunate enough to know him. An eternal optimist with a deeply generous heart, he always put his student-athletes first, guiding them with integrity and unwavering belief.”

He continued, “His leadership returned OSU’s cross country teams to national prominence and laid the foundation for the program’s continued success. His legacy lives on in the countless lives he shaped and the excellence he inspired. Personally, I am eternally grateful for the opportunity he provided me at Oklahoma State, the potential he saw in me and the many, many lessons he taught me over the last 30 years.”

In fact, his impact was so permanent that an important annual home meet was named after him: the Weis-Crockett Invitational. Reflecting the sentiments expressed, one comment stated, “Best coach ever. He coached me from 1987 to 1991. Amazing person! Incredible coach! Irreplaceable! Loved you coach Weis! Prayers for your family! What a legacy. So privileged to have had you as a coach!!” Another admirer remarked, “He was always there for the people that needed him most. Thank you Coach Weis.”

The lessons, leadership, and legacy left by Weis, both on and off the track, guarantee that although the coach has passed away, his influence will persist throughout Oklahoma State and well beyond for generations to come.