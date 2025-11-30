Runners’ Harsh Fight Against Weather Conditions Leaves Track & Field Community Stunned: “Crazy”

Rain, mud, uneven terrain, cross-country runners are built for chaos. But throw in biting winds and thick snow, and the sport turns downright brutal. That’s exactly what unfolded at the Brooks XC Regionals, where athletes battled frozen ground, slippery trails, and punishing cold. Yet despite the brutal conditions, they refused to fold, powering through and leaving the track and field world stunned.

Sixty athletes, three regions, and six championship races, this was the story of the Brooks XC Regionals. The Midwest, South, and Northeast conditions were brutal to say the least, but despite the conditions, the athletes delivered speed, suspense, and standout performances en route to the Brooks XC Nationals. Locations might differ, but every meeting shared a single goal: finish in the top 10.

Each region crowned its own standout performers, but the Midwest race truly separated itself with conditions far harsher than the rest. Held at UW–Parkside in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the meet unfolded in a biting 34 °F (≈1 °C) chill. The course was buried under roughly 7 to 9 inches of snow, and runners fought through relentless gusts rolling in from nearby Lake Michigan, turning the Midwest showdown into a test of pure grit.

However, despite the harsh conditions, Calvin Seitz won from the Midwest region 15:11.10 and is now en route to the Brooks XC Nationals, which will take place on Dec. 13 at Balboa Park in San Diego, CA. The brutal conditions and the athletes’ unwavering dedication throughout the entire 5,000-meter route captured the attention of track and field fans, who quickly took to the internet to express their admiration.

Track and field fans couldn’t keep calm as runners stormed across snowy terrain

What’s the meaning of a cross-country race? It’s obviously not supposed to be easy and on tarmac, rather it’s tough, harsh, and the runners have to face all of the troubles to get to the finish line. A test of endurance, and what’s better than witnessing the runners charging across the freezing conditions? Well, a fan agrees with the statement, “Loving this real Cross Country Weather.”

Another fan joked about their own approach to the cold, saying, “This is what I look like after doing a snow angel and then immediately running back to the jacuzzi ❄👼” Meanwhile, one viewer wondered how athletes from warmer regions would cope, noting, “I wonder how those guys from the south would do in the snow and cold. Wish they had to run in the snow every once in a while.”

This wasn’t the only race defined by brutal conditions this year. At the 2025 NJCAA National Cross Country Championships in Fort Dodge, Iowa, runners faced more than three inches of snow during the final race. The course turned into a tough blend of slush, mud, and packed snow, making every stride a battle.

One of the fans voiced, “XC IS a winter Olympic sport in 2030!!! ❄ ⛄” Is the statement true? Well, the president of World Athletics, Sebastian Coe, and the UCI’s David Lappartient have expressed optimism about adding cross-country running and cyclo-cross to the 2030 Winter Olympics, which will take place in the French Alps. Still, nothing has been finalized as of now. As one more fan summed it up: “In the snow is crazy.”

The race was brutal, but it proved that even in harsh conditions, the runners turned a punishing course into a showcase of pure toughness and execution. Given that, what are your thoughts about the Brooks XC Regionals?