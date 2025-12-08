Sara Hall’s Stunning California Marathon Run Gets Outpaced by US Debutant Molly Born’s Historic Win

The California International Marathon 2025’s hype centered around one name – Sara Hall. The 42-year-old marathoner’s consistency and endurance still continue to defy expectations. However, on the day of the race, the spotlight unpredictably shifted to a young newcomer, Molly Born. It was her first marathon, yet she pulled off a feat that no one saw coming.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a breakout performance that instantly reshaped the US marathon landscape, 26-year-old Molly Born stormed to victory in 2:24:09, making her debut a masterclass in marathoning. And Hall followed just steps behind in 2:24:36, securing second place. Meanwhile, Megan Sailor rounded out the podium in 2:25:16.

For Sara Hall, the runner-up finish was still historic. It was her highest marathon placement since she won the Marathon Project in 2020. Additionally, the CIM 2025 was her fastest marathon of 2025. But Born’s story is something else altogether.

ADVERTISEMENT

Molly Born is a four-time NCAA All-American. She didn’t just win the CIM 2025. But also set a new meet record. The last record was set by Calli Hauger-Thackery, who ran the distance in 2:24:28 in 2024. Even more impressive, Born negative-split her debut, 1:12:18 for the first half and 1:11:51 for the second. The result instantly placed her #17 all-time in US history and made her the fourth-fastest American this year.

Weighing in on her victory during the post-race interview, Born said, “I knew it was a possibility, but I wasn’t expecting kind of all this.”

“It feels really good,” she continued. “I’m glad to have kind of found my event, I think it’ll be marathon going forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even in defeat, Hall’s performance carried weight. Her 2:24:36 cemented her qualification for the 2028 Olympic Marathon Trials. It’s a stage she could appear on for the ninth time if she chooses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But Hall’s performance at the CIM 2025 reopened a larger conversation.

How long does 42-year-old Sara Hall plan to run until?

The answer, as Hall has emphasized many times, has nothing to do with age and everything to do with passion. Even back in 2022, when she was approaching 39, Hall made her mindset crystal clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bottom line is that I still love it. It’s as strong as ever. I love running and am really enjoying the training and really love seeing the improvement. I’m turning 39 this spring and getting stronger and stronger.”

She explained then that longevity in distance running isn’t luck. It’s the reward of staying healthy, adapting intelligently, and nurturing a body that still responds. And running 26 miles in just under 2.5 hours is proof that her words are certainly true. Instead of burnout or decline, Hall experienced the opposite at 42.

“I enjoy competing more than I ever have, which is just a total shock at my age and my point of life. But I think I have a lot more to give to the sport and am excited to keep improving my craft and see what happens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But her journey hasn’t been smooth.

In late 2022, IT-band syndrome, a phase she once described as “real litmus test of how strong the fire burns,” sidelined her. The uncertainty of that injury forced her to rebuild slowly, but it also reaffirmed her love for the sport. Her strong return in the following years shows exactly why, even at 42, she’s still racing with the same hunger she had decades earlier.

Despite being outpaced by a rising star, Sara Hall’s performance proved her fire still burns fiercely. Meanwhile, Molly Born’s historic debut signaled the arrival of America’s next marathon force.