Seven Weeks After Renowned Track Coach’s Passing, USATF Issues Final Ruling Involving Him and His Wife

When cross-country and track coach Art Kranick passed away at 74 due to heart failure on November 8th, tributes poured in from every part of the running world. Old race photos resurfaced, trophies were dusted off, and former athletes remembered cold winter morning runs. Many believed the conversation would end there. But the story wasn’t done after USATF’s recent announcement.

Seven weeks later, the USATF has handed Art and his wife, Linda Kranick, a lifetime coaching ban after an investigation found emotional and physical misconduct. On the USATF website, both Art and Linda have been marked ‘permanently ineligible’ for ‘Emotional Misconduct and Physical Misconduct.’

The decision surprised many, partly because the Kranicks had already resigned from the Saratoga Springs City School District in April, months before the ban, citing Art’s worsening health condition.

For almost 40 years, the Kranicks built one of the most powerful high school running programs in the U.S. Their teams won Nike Cross Nationals titles in 2019 and 2022. Saratoga’s cross-country squads collected more than 20 state championships and close to 30 Federation meet titles.

From the outside, it looked like a golden legacy. But behind the victories, concerns about their coaching styles had long persisted, right from when Art was hired in 1985.

Over the years, athletes and their parents have complained of overtraining, pressure on injured runners, giving out vitamins to athletes without the parents’ approval, and expecting athletes to run every day without breaks, with many female athletes also sharing stories of physical and emotional pain.

The Kranicks coached both the boys’ and girls’ track teams till 2012. While they stopped coaching the boys’ team after, they remained in charge of the girls’ team until they stepped down earlier in the year.

But despite the long history of claims made against the coaching pair, some athletes and parents have spoken fondly of the two coaches, arguing that their training methods were necessary to win.

In 2020, a concerned resident collected a number of complaints regarding the Kranicks, forwarding them to attorney Martin Greenberg, known for handling cases of athletic abuse. In 2023, Greenberg drafted and sent the state Education Department and the state attorney general’s office a 77-page complaint detailing decades of misconduct.

Then, the Saratoga Springs City School District responded by hiring the law firm Harris Beach in early 2024 to investigate those claims. Their investigation found that the Kranicks were repeatedly rehired by the school, never facing any real consequences. For example, in 2023, their contracts were renewed, with Art returning as school head coach and Linda as his assistant.

Following this, USATF conducted their own investigation in 2023, though they did not reach a decision for over a year after they had finished collecting information and testimonies from female athletes.

“It is unfortunate that it took forty years for any organization to acknowledge what thousands of students experienced, but this decision represents the first step toward preventing emotional and physical misconduct in school sports,” said former student Kristen Gecewicz Gunning on Friday to Times Union.

Now, with the USATF ban in place, Linda Kranick says she plans to appeal. Still, for many former athletes, this decision marks a moment of long-awaited acknowledgment and justice, even if some believe that it’s a case of too little too late.