Sha’Carri Richardson Delivers Powerful Message to the Next Generation While Honoring America’s Historic Track & Field Event

For Sha’Carri Richardson, the track has always been more than just a stage. It’s been a mirror reflecting resilience, authenticity, and purpose. And her purpose definitely extends beyond the tracks. A fierce competitor on the world stage and now a mentor off of it, she has chosen a very special platform for her message, marking the 50th anniversary of the Colgate Women’s Games. But as she celebrates that milestone, she also turns her focus toward the next generation of athletes.

Richardson’s personal message highlights the intersection of sport and self-belief. Taking to Instagram, Richardson shared a picture of herself at the Colgate Women’s Games, donning her spikes with a gold medal on her neck. In the caption, she wrote, “The track has been a place where I can show up as myself. It reinforced what I’ve always known to be true, which is to work hard, stay true, and rise together.” Of course, she felt pride as she celebrated the event’s milestone. After all, it was a spot “where mentorship, confidence, and community help the next generation shine on and off the track.”

The 2023 100m champion’s stance is a reflection of her lessons from track. She claimed that track taught her how to lead, give back, and stand firm with her identity. This gives her a pretty important reason to support the next generation. Richardson stated, “I want them to know they can dream big, move with purpose and never compromise their truth to fit in.”

The Colgate Women’s Games was founded in 1974 in Brooklyn by coach Fred Thompson. And the support came from the Colgate‑Palmolive Company. It’s the nation’s longest-running indoor track & field series for girls and women. It has awarded more than 100 educational scholarships each year, and offered free participation for athletes and their families with denominations of $2000, $1000, and $500 as the prize purse.

Additionally, it helped foster dozens of Olympians and hundreds of national champions. And this year too, the event continues to provide opportunities to the young athletes, as the games celebrate their 50th anniversary. No wonder Sha’Carri Richardson was so proud to partner with the series. And part of the reason also lies with Richardson’s stance on empowering women.

From F1 to Athlos, Sha’Carri Richardson’s support for women in sport

Back in 2023, GQ Sports shared a video where Richardson was seen at an F1 event. She was there to support the F1 Academy and hand out Sprint trophies. But her allegiance went to the ladies behind the wheel. She quoted, “I’m here supporting the young ladies here doing their thing, speed everywhere, speed all the way around. I continue to hope that this sport continues to grow and that they continue to show that ladies are powerful.” And this year, the Texas-born Olympian featured similar energy at the Athlos 2025 event.

Alexis Ohanian launched Athlos in order to uplift the women in sports financially. Sha’Carri Richardson was the founding adviser-owner of the women-only track and field invitational. Needless to say, being at the forefront of the event was a humongous responsibility in itself. She took on the challenge as she would a track – very seriously and aced her role. And the reason was the rising new generation. She confessed, “I am honored to continue to be a part of something that the next generation will continue to know and carry the torch and know that nothing can stop them.”

And now, in celebrating the Colgate Women’s Games’ 50 year legacy of empowering female athletes, Sha’Carri Richardson once again steps forward to redefine what leadership looks like beyond the finish line. From the track to global platforms like F1 and Athlos, her influence continues to expand. Her message remains unwavering. Run the races with purpose, stay authentic, and uplift the next generation.