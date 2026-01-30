Sha’Carri Richardson Faces New Legal Trouble After Allegedly Driving 104 MPH

Sha’Carri Richardson loves speed. Back in the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Richardson became the fastest woman in the world, with a championship record time of 10.65s. Now, this same affinity for speed has landed her in some legal trouble.
On January 29, 2026, the track and field star was arrested and handed a second-degree demeanor charge of dangerous excessive speeding in Orange County, Florida. As per police reports, Richardson was going at a scorching 104 miles per hour. The incident took place on State Road 429, near the Stoneybrook Parkway.
A spokesperson from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Richardson was “dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists.”
To curb rash driving and unwanted accidents, Florida introduced the ‘Super Speeder Law’ on July 1, 2025. Any driver going over the speed limit of 100 mph or 50 mph more than the permitted limit can be arrested by the police in Florida and face fines, criminal charges or mandatory court.
As per the law, first-time offenders will be penalized with 30 days of jail time or a fine of $500. However, repeated charges might result in up to 90 days in jail or a hefty fine of $1000. And repeat offenders within a span within five years, will lose their licenses for a minimum of three months.
Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested in Florida on Thursday after police said she was driving 104 mph and "dangerously tailgating."
A state law passed in 2025 allows police to arrest drivers who drive 100+ mph or exceed the speed limit by at least 50 mph.
— Jonathan Gault (@jgault13) January 30, 2026
Digging deeper into the incident, the arrest report revealed that the Olympic silver medalist was not just overspeeding her vehicle. She was also “dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists.”
Following her arrest, the US track star was booked into the Orange County jail and, according to reports, is currently being held on a $500 bond. It’s not yet known whether Richardson has been released.
Meanwhile, though Richardson’s arrest has caused a stir, this isn’t her first run-in with the law.
Sha’Carri Richardson’s July arrest
The previous year, Sha’carri Richardson had to fight through some rough patches on both her professional and personal fronts. In July 2025, Richardson was charged with a fourth-degree domestic violence offense.
After a confrontation with her partner, Christian Coleman, on July 27 at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, Richardson was taken into custody. She was then booked into the South Correctional Entity (SCORE Jail) in Des Moines, Washington, where she was held for more than 18 hours.
Following that incident, Coleman decided not to press any charges against Richardson and defended her by stating, “She’s a human being and a great person.”
Reports and video footage showed that Richardson repeatedly shoved Coleman and threw a pair of headphones at him as he attempted to walk away. Later, Richardson took to her social media handles and issued a public apology.
“I apologize to Christian,” Richardson wrote. “He came into my life & gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I’ve experienced in my past. Due to my past trauma & pain. I was blind & blocked off to not only receive it but give it.”
“I love him & I can’t apologize enough. My apology should be just as loud as my actions, honestly louder, to Christian. I love you & I am so sorry,” she added.
While she was let off with little further incident in July, it remains to be seen what the outcome of her Florida arrest will be.
