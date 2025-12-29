The athletics community awaits with eager anticipation for the potential feats of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as she prepares to compete on familiar ground at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The celebrated athlete, who currently holds the title of Olympic champion and world record holder in the 400-meter hurdles, has boldly broadened her scope by winning in the flat 400 meters, securing a world title this season. However, during the holiday season, McLaughlin-Levrone recently unveiled a different, more playful aspect of her competitive spirit.

In a recent video for GQ Sports, the athlete addressed a frequently posed question regarding the popular card game Uno: “Can you put draw two on draw four when we play? What rules do you play by?” McLaughlin-Levrone responded to this question by saying, “No, you can’t do that. You can put draw twos on draw twos, and draw fours on draw fours, but we’re not going to mix and match. That’s not how I play the game.”

Nonetheless, the man behind the camera for GQ Sports stated that the official rules of the $8 billion company, UNO state that a Draw Four card cannot be played on top of another Draw Four. McLaughlin-Levrone’s reaction was swift, asserting, “That’s a lie. Uno, I love you, but like, that’s just not true. You can put a draw four on a draw four. It’s coming from me, so it’s true.”

With a smile, she not only revised the rulebook but also strongly reaffirmed her self-declared title. “I am an Uno master, and anyone who tells you otherwise is lying. I think I am still an Uno master. I haven’t played in a while, but I think if I came out of retirement, it’s just like riding a bike. You know what I mean? It’s going to come back quick, but nobody’s challenged me, and I think that’s part of the problem,” remarked the Olympic champion.

In straightforward terms, McLaughlin-Levrone adheres to her own set of principles, whether it involves selecting between the 400m flat or the hurdles, or following the regulations established by official Uno or her own standards of conduct. Nonetheless, this is not her very first time in discussions surrounding Uno cards.

Sydney McLaughlin carries that main character energy even when it comes to Uno cards

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s recent spirited defense of her Uno rules transcends a mere casual comment; it exemplifies a deep-seated personal passion that has continually revealed the diverse personality of the athlete beyond her remarkable world records. Only a few years prior, she disclosed that her deck of Uno cards ranks among the ten essential items in her life, a reliable companion that accompanies her to various events, from track meets to business meetings.

“I am a UNO master and anyone who tells you otherwise is lying. I have carried Uno with me for years. I bring it to restaurants, I bring it to track meets, business meetings, it doesn’t matter where we are, I promise you, I have UNO on me,” she remarked.

This personal tradition has been recognized as a component of her unique identity, which emphasizes the card game alongside her diverse array of talents, from juggling on a unicycle to her love for a lucky Minions blanket.