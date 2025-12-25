Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Mentioned as an American Olympic Great Calls for Changes Impacting Records

American Olympian Kim Batten, who used to hold the world record in the women’s 400 hurdles, is leading a campaign to raise the height of the women’s 400-meter hurdles from 30 inches to 33 inches. The main reason for this is the incredible dominance of the current world record holder, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

“This has long been a debate in the track and field community, but never has it been more evident of the need than the last few years with the recent performances and progressions in the event across the board, and dominated by the phenomenal current World Record Holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone,” Batten stated in a Facebook post announcing the campaign. “But THE TIME IS NOW to scale into this challenge and opportunity.”

The “Raise the Hurdles” campaign officially starts in 2026, and it will be asking the athletic community to think about this initiative. It’s hard to deny the statistical point that Batten brings forth. The world record for the women’s 400m hurdles went up in small steps for many years. The record was broken 23 times over the course of nearly 50 years, starting with a time of 56.51 seconds in 1974.

The longest-standing mark, 52.34 seconds by Russia’s Yuliya Pechonkina, stood for 16 years. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has broken it five times on her own, most recently at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she set a new record of 50.37 seconds. Her timing is more than two seconds faster than the record that stood for a generation.

So, Batten stated that this is a huge difference in performance that has changed the event itself. This conversation takes place while McLaughlin-Levrone is going through a lot of changes right before the upcoming LA Olympics.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is embracing these changes

At just 26, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has not only rewritten the record book in the hurdles but has also successfully transitioned to the flat 400 meters, capturing a world title at the 2025 Tokyo World Championships with a blistering time of 47.78 seconds, the second-fastest in history.

In a candid reflection of her mindset, she has said, “I knew it was going to be a battle down the homestretch, and it was just really about focusing on my lane and kind of trying to stay as relaxed as possible. I’m thankful for having the opportunity to break 48. I still feel like a winner. I’ve spent five years every day training for this.”

She also added, “Today was a really great race for track and field, and I’m grateful to put myself in position to bring an exciting event to our sport.” Bobby Kersee, her coach, was really impressed with her speed. He said, “I felt that somebody was going to have to run 47-something to win this. She trained for it. She took on the challenge, took on the risk. She’s just an amazing athlete that I can have no complaints about.”

McLaughlin-Levrone is working on her 400m flat performance, but she hasn’t forgotten about what she did in the hurdles. So, Kim Batten’s mission is about more than just making the hurdles three inches taller. As athletes like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone keep breaking down old barriers with their incredible talent, advanced training, and unending determination, the sport needs to figure out how, or if, it will respond.