Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall Return to Las Vegas With Exciting Announcement for Track & Field Fans

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall have dazzled performance this year. And they showed up big time, Tara clinched World Athletics gold first, then the Tiffany Crown at Athlos NYC. Hunter missed the Para Worlds due to appendix surgery, but before that, he grabbed the T62 title at the USATF Para Nationals. So what do they do after a season like that?

The power couple flips the switch, steps off the runway, and slips straight into hibernation mode. The 2026 season is still a stretch away, and the track and field world is deep into its offseason reset. Davis-Woodhall and Woodhall are no different. They’ve returned to the very place where their journey once intertwined.

The power couple took to their shared Instagram handle, The Woodhalls, to share a series of videos capturing them enjoying life on a very different kind of track, and yes, they meant it.

“We’re here at the Vegas F1, and we are thinking about getting remarried—renewing our vows. So let me know if you guys think this is a good idea. I think it’s pretty cool,” said Hunter Woodhall, as Tara chimed in with a playful, sarcastic “no,” brushing off the idea with a smile. Draped in their winter outfits, the duo moved from one spot to another, embracing the thrilling winds of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

From meeting the F1 Academy’s mascot, Hello Kitty, for this edition, to spending time on the race track itself, it turned into a moment they will cherish for a long time. “Closing out our off-season at a different track 🏎️ So rad seeing the energy at @f1 #LASVEGASGP The focus of the drivers to lock in with everything going on around them is motivating to see,” the duo wrote.

Taking to their Instagram stories, the couple revealed that they had visited the venue back in 2023 as well. The only difference this time? Both of them now hold Olympic gold medals. Tara Davis-Woodhall earned hers at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Hunter clinched his at the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympics.

They came back to the same city last year, too, after claiming their medals, proudly showing off their gold. It was also where they celebrated their excellence at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Well, this isn’t the first time the duo has spent time on a different track this season. Earlier this year at the Texas circuit, they had the time of their lives, too. It seems Formula 1 has officially become its new go-to destination.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall moments back at the Texas circuit

“Feeling so blessed. Experiencing life together. Bringing track and field to the @F1 track. These are the moments we cherish,” the power couple shared on their joint Instagram before making their way to the F1 podium back in October this year. There, they had the honor of awarding the signature Belt Buckles to Max Verstappen, George Russell, and Carlos Sainz, the top three finishers at the Circuit of the Americas.

Overwhelmed by the reception and the chance to meet some of Formula One’s biggest stars, an emotional Hunter opened up about the moment. “Today was a pretty surreal day because we got to present the winners of the F1 with their belt buckles, and it was just really cool because, as a disabled athlete, just being put on that stage, one of the biggest sports in the world, being next to the biggest athletes in the world, I just felt really grateful today,” he confessed.

He further added, “Somebody in the Paralympics was given that opportunity to be shown on the world stage, so it’s cool to see and be seen as like an athlete of that caliber. So, big day—it meant a lot. Thank you guys, and I hope to keep seeing more athletes with disabilities in really cool places, doing cool things, and representing for everyone. Sport is awesome, but I’m grateful to be a part of it, so thanks, F1.”

As he spoke, Tara Davis-Woodhall stood in the background, clapping and smiling in support of her husband. It was an emotional moment for Hunter, especially considering how often para-athletes struggle to gain the same kind of traction and recognition from fans and sponsors.

Sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in Formula 1 made the occasion even more special, one the couple will likely remember for years to come.