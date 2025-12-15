Tara Davis-Woodhall Left Heartbroken While Recalling Brown University Visit Just Weeks Before Tragedy

The Brown University community is in mourning following a shooting on campus that resulted in the deaths of two students and injuries to nine other people. In the midst of shared sorrow, Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall has also shared her grief, reflecting on her recent visit to the campus just weeks prior to the heartbreaking event.

On her Threads profile, Davis-Woodhall wrote, “My heart hurts. Being at Brown just weeks ago speaking to the students. Praying for the families.”

For Davis-Woodhall there’s an added layer to the tragedy made even more heartbreaking by her recent, firsthand interaction with the students she now grieves. In November, Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Paralympic champion Hunter Woodhall, appeared on campus as highlighted speakers for a Brown Lecture Board event.

For an hour, the two opened up about the journey of their eight-year relationship and recounted tales of athletic victories and the challenges they faced together, all in front of the university’s track and field team at the Salomon Center’s De Ciccio Family Auditorium.

Nina Kruzewska, a member of the track team, later said it was “inspiring to hear such successful people talk about how they were able to get it done, even when life throws curveballs.”

The difference between that lively, optimistic evening and the present grief is stark. University President Christina H. Paxson has officially declared the cancellation of all remaining classes, exams, and academic projects for the fall semester, a decision driven by “profound concern” for the well-being of students, faculty, and staff.

In an emotional letter to alumni, President Paxson described the previous day as “unimaginable,” emphasizing that the university’s complete focus is on providing support to the victims and their families. This deep sorrow resonated across the country and even across various sports, as several athletes rallied in solidarity during this tragic time.

Just like Tara Davis-Woodhall, these athletes expressed their thoughts and prayers for the Brown community

The aftermath of the Brown University shooting has sent ripples across the realm of professional sports, as athletes and coaches from different fields voice their sorrow and urge for change. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a longstanding advocate for gun control, made an emotional three-minute appeal for action prior to his team’s game.

He said, “With what happened last night at Brown, it’s just a reminder to me that these shootings continue to happen, and there is something we can do about them. The loss that all of the people involved [Saturday] night, the loss that they’re feeling, it’s exactly the same loss as all the Parkland families, and every other mass shooting.”

USC women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb, a Brown alumna, stood alongside him in his sorrow, her voice trembling as she addressed reporters, “It doesn’t need to be this way. Sending thoughts and prayers to my teammates who have kids there.”

The tragedy struck perilously close to the NFL, as several Buffalo Bills players were in Providence for dinner when the shelter-in-place order was issued.

Quarterback Josh Allen called it a “very, very scary situation,” adding, “Obviously, condolences to the families and prayers are out to everyone that was involved.” The team came together in a moment of reflection for the victims, with coach Sean McDermott emphasizing, “There’s things in life that are bigger than football.”

The shared sorrow reverberating throughout the world of sports highlights the impact of this tragedy, reaching lives well beyond the confines of the campus in Providence.